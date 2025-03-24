As a parent, traveling with your kids around the U.S. is so special. It’s a chance to watch them see their country in a new way — one that begets endless questions and makes room for meaningful conversations about everything from weather patterns to social ideas to time zones to traditions. In short, there’s nothing like it.

America250 — the national organization in charge of commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, happening July 4th, 2026 — understands that. As they plan celebrations for the Semiquincentennial (yes, that’s really the word), they're focusing on hands-on, physical experiences where kids can immerse themselves in U.S. history and culture and meet people from all walks of life.

And your kid could be a part of it. Through the “America’s Field Trip” contest (psst, the deadline to submit is April 16!), a chance to win an unforgettable field trip to an iconic U.S. landmark this summer. Some field trips even include exclusive experiences not offered to the public — think eating lunch in the crown of the Statue of Liberty. The program was piloted in 2024 and was a huge success, with 150 winners representing 44 states. “Learning about the government and early documents of our country sparked something in me,” said past winner Charli M. from Tennessee. “I want to contribute to our country in some way when I’m older.”

Sold? Us, too.

America250

How Does It Work?

It’s actually pretty simple: Students in grades 3 through 12, including those who are homeschooled, submit writing (essays, stories, and poetry are all fair game) or original pieces of artwork in response to the prompt “What does America mean to you?” Then, the winners are chosen!

75 first-place winners will receive a three-day, two-night trip this summer to a landmark of their choosing (think Yellowstone National Park, Mount Rushmore, or even the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame). Here’s the complete list of options, with two more coming soon to New York and Boston. Each first-place winner will go on the trip with their parent or guardian, as well as other winners from all over the country.

75 second-place winners will receive a $500 cash prize.

The teacher associated with the highest-scoring submission in each grade category will win a $1,000 cash reward.

How And Where Can You Enter?

Your submission can be uploaded right on the America250 website! Need some inspiration? Check out past submission examples here. The deadline is approaching (April 16, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET, to be exact), so don’t wait.

Why Enter?

Because you could win, duh. Just kidding. Even if you don’t end up soaring over cornfields en route to your dream destination with a group of new friends, this opportunity is worth going for. It’s an excellent chance to talk with your kids about how they view our country and reflect together about the shared values they hope will carry us into the next 250 years. It’s also — let’s be real — a perfect screen-free activity for a rainy day (especially with spring break on the horizon).

Happy writing, crafting, and dreaming of adventure!