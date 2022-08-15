Here’s The Easiest Way To Get Your Kid Excited For Back To School

This back-to-school season is a super exciting time for both myself and my kids — ages 11 and 9, who are both going to new schools this year. There’s the thrill of having new teachers, seeing new faces, and embarking on a ton of new experiences, but in all honesty, there’s a heap of anxiety that comes with that, too. Will they click with their teachers? Or remember those times tables? How will my baby figure out which classroom they go to next? And, we can’t forget: What on earth is everyone going to wear?!

In the past, choosing outfits in this household has been an emotional endeavor (read: four-alarm fashion firestorm in front of their closet). I have two opinionated girls who, as they age, take clothing more and more seriously. Gone are the days of grabbing an outfit off the rack and handing it over with zero pushback. (I didn’t know how good I had it. *Tear*) Thankfully, I’ve learned that Zulily takes the back-to-school fashion stress down so many levels.

Now, as my back-to-school soundtrack plays on repeat, we hit the computer to scroll for first-day outfits together and Zulily never disappoints either of us. From tops all the way down to shoes, Zulily is like an online superstore with a fabulous selection of options (at great prices!) that we can all agree on as they leap into this fresh start. With top brands that both me and my kids love, I’m all in on Zulily’s daily deals, but their everyday value on things like clothes, shoes, toys, and home décor is what makes me a return customer. Plus, my kids love taking the lead on their fresh-from-summer looks.

New Zulily customers can score an additional 15% off their first purchase, and all customers can receive free shipping on orders greater than $89 starting August 15! So if you, too, are looking for a convenient way to knock out your back-to-school shopping without breaking the bank, then keep scrolling to check out some of our favorite Zulily finds from their back-to-school shop.