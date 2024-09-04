How Girl Scouts Of The USA Is Helping Girls Through The Loneliness Epidemic

Lots of parents have experience with their own mental health struggles, including the loneliness that comes with raising children. And if feeling alone is a difficult thing for grown-ups to reckon with — especially in an increasingly online, post-pandemic world — it’s an even more harsh experience for our children. This is especially true for our daughters.

New research from Girl Scouts of the USA shows that the loneliness epidemic is beginning to impact girls as young as 5 years old. In a nationally representative survey of 1,000 American girls ages 5 to 13, the organization found that nearly 70 percent of them experience loneliness. The survey also found that these feelings only grow stronger as they get older: 64 percent of girls ages 5 to 7, 67 percent of girls ages 8 to 10, and 73 percent of those ages 11 to 13 said they’ve felt lonely.

What’s even more concerning is that many of the girls surveyed reported that as their feelings of loneliness grow, their confidence drops. While 86 percent of girls ages 5 to 7 expressed belief in their ability to tackle challenges, only 80 percent of girls ages 8 to 10 feel the same, and this figure sinks to 73 percent among 11 to 13-year-old girls.

Despite the numbers, there is hope for this generation of girls, starting with community-building.

“As we navigate the complexities of today's digital age, it's imperative to prioritize genuine connections and emotional well-being,” said Dr. Christine Crawford, Associate Medical Director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Girl Scouts is already known for fostering supportive environments, empowering girls to express themselves, and helping them seek support, but in recent years, they’ve ramped up their mental health programming, designed to support girls as they grow and discover their own mental wellness practices — but it’s not just for them. There are even resources for parents, caregivers, and troop leaders like free tips and trainings to give them a place to start if it all feels like, well, a lot.

If you’re looking for more ways to help the girls in your life get ahead of the loneliness epidemic, sign up for Girl Scouts here and read on to find out how they’re helping girls and grown-ups one program at a time.

Making Friends

For younger girls 7 to 9, the Brownies Making Friends badge program teaches girls how to be good friends and shows them how their friendship skills can help the world. It includes activities that teach girls to be kind, considerate, and respectful, and to share what they love with others. For parents and troop leaders, the Girl Scouts website also offers simple ways for you to help girls of all ages find friends and nourish meaningful relationships.

The “Resilient. Ready. Strong.” Patch Program

Girl Scout Patches have always been a way to help girls connect with their communities and achieve their goals. The Resilient. Ready. Strong. Patch was introduced in 2021 as a way to empower girls by giving them a chance to try resilience-boosting challenges like trying a new hobby or creating a “happy box” to explore their emotions.

Mental Wellness Patch Program

To help inspire a mental wellness practice in girls ages 9 to 17, the new Mental Wellness Patch Program encourages them to explore their own self-care practices, like taking a moment to check in with themselves, vocalizing their feelings, and being supportive to others.

Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA)

In partnership with the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, Girl Scouts created Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA) to help council staff, troop leaders, and volunteers better support girls with their mental wellbeing. It introduces common mental health challenges, reviews typical adolescent development, and teaches a 5-step action plan for how to help girls from dealing with anxiety and depression to eating disorders. If you’re looking for a place to get started with the girl in your life, the Girl Scouts offer a free pamphlet full of tips for how to keep your family connected, supported, and feeling safe, which you can access here.

Mental Wellness 101 Training

Mental health is not something any child should be expected to navigate alone. To support your daughter on her journey, Girl Scouts offers a Mental Wellness 101 training program that equips adults like troop leaders and volunteers with knowledge and tools to promote mental wellness within the Girl Scout community.

Whether you’re looking for resources to help your own daughter navigate mental wellness or trying to find a community that can help her build her own sense of confidence, Girl Scouts can equip you both with tools, skills, and support. Sign up here to learn more.