How much is “normal” to spend on your kids’ holiday hauls? The question might’ve crossed your mind, as you’ve carried one-too-many shopping bags through a mall playing “Last Christmas” by Wham! at an overstimulating volume.

Truthfully, there is no “normal” amount — it can all depend on your financial situation, your kids’ ages and interests, and whether they made it onto the naughty or nice list this year (Jk, jk). However, one survey asked parents how much they spent on presents each year — and it turns out that on average, parents spend $173 for each kid.

The survey, conducted by Everyday Health Group – Pregnancy and Parenting and shared by What To Expect, polled 467 women ages 18 to 44 with at least one child age 5 or younger.

As we all know, holiday shopping can get pricey, fast (personally, my wallet is still recovering from Cyber Monday). So, it’s no surprise that moms reported that they spent less per child the more children they have. Families with one child spent an average of $202 on presents, while families with multiple kids averaged at $170 per kid.

The number also varied by age, with parents spending an average of $161 on children ages 1 to 4, and slightly more for babies 12 months and younger, at $168.

One surprising finding from the survey: Gen Z moms tend to spend more than Millennials. The survey found that Gen Z moms spend an average of $179 per kid, while Millennial moms average $170 — interesting, considering the average household income for the Gen Z families surveyed was only $56,021, compared to $76,747 for the elder Millennials.

It’s important to remember that these numbers are just averages, and what makes sense for your family might be different than others. If you can shell out $800 on your kid, by all means, go for it! If your budget is $20 this year, well, that is $20 worth of holiday magic!