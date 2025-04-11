This SAHM Says She’s Raking In The Dough — By Charging Her Husband For Her Labor

Being a stay-at-home mom is a full time job and a half (you don’t even get a real lunch break... hello, labor laws?). If you know, you know, but unfortunately, some people can’t seem to comprehend that being a SAHM is anything but a relaxing vacation.

In fact, one mom says they deserve a fat check.

In a satirical video posted on TikTok, SAHM Amber Audrey imagined how much money she would make if her husband paid her out of his check for the work she does at home. It turns out, quite a lot!

Here’s her breakdown:

$20 per load of dishes (two to three times a day, five days a week)

$35 per load of laundry (four times a week)

$60 per bathroom cleaning (two bathrooms, twice a week)

$100 per floor cleaning (once a week)

$800 for homeschool tuition

$50 per shuttle to art class, gymnastics, basketball and soccer

$75 per grocery shopping trip (“It does not include the groceries or the tip.”)

$50 per meal cooked (lunch and dinner every day)

$200 breastfeeding fee

$10 per sweep (once a day)

This brings Amber to a grand total of $2,700 a week.

Now, that’s quite the bill, but don’t worry — if Amber’s husband would like to save some money, she said that he is more than welcome to take on any of these tasks himself!

“It doesn't leave much for him at the end of the month,” Amber admitted. “But it does give me enough to pay my mortgage. It gives me enough car payment, car insurance, water, electric, groceries, stuff like that that I need to get taken care of. So ultimately, it does kind of make me the breadwinner in my household.”

If you thought the price seemed a bit high, the comments did not agree. In fact, many said that nearly $3000 a week wasn’t enough!

“Girl raise your prices,” one user said.

“Know your worth, then add tax ✨” said another.

“Housekeeper, private tutoring, chef, laundry service, personal shopper, car pool and nanny ..Umm actually that whole check belongings to you,” another said.

One user drove the point home.

“This may be satire, but it 100% puts into perspective how much sahms actually do and that it’s actually a full time job.”