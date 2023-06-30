Parenting|

How To Cover Your Baby’s Butt For Maximum Comfort

Your baby may be due for a ‘fit check.

Written by Kristen Mae

Once upon a style era, you may have prioritized fashion over comfort. Nowadays, your ideal outfit is soft against your skin, fits great, and doesn’t chafe (but it still has to be cute!). Your baby was born craving this comfort (smart baby!). Here’s how to provide it, starting with the very first layer — their diaper.

The Right Fit Is Everything

Especially once your baby begins to crawl or walk, you’ll want to put them in a diaper that moves with them. Huggies Little Movers are designed to flex and move with your baby, fitting snugly and comfortably around their thighs and tummy. This helps close the gap between diaper and skin and helps eliminate leaks as they move.

AD
Tap