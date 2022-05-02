Parenting
How To Talk To Your Kids About Gender Identity and Sexuality
In this episode of Live.Work.Thrive, a panel of experts will share strategies for raising children in an open and supportive environment in which they can thrive.
In this episode of Live.Work.Thrive, a panel of experts will share strategies for raising children in an open and supportive environment in which they can thrive. From when and how to talk about identity and sexuality to how to find support at school and in friendships, this virtual event will be a toolkit for parents.