Good sex, bad sex... we hear about it all in the Scary Mommy Confessional. We also hear about the full range of other things keeping parents up at night — from the struggle to afford daily life, to the squeeze put on the "sandwich generation." So whether you're dealing with a nasty mother-in-law, struggling to make mom friends, worrying about the health of your relationship, or celebrating the reinvigoration of your sex life, read on to find out who's in the same boat.

I don’t feel like my marriage is healthy enough to handle a 2nd child Confessional #81772637

I have a master’s degree working at my dream job, but I have to doordash and wash dishes to live Confessional #81950409

My husband has been unemployed for 2 years and he hasn’t told a soul out of shame. Confessional #81920938

I’m not a fan of my mom’s new husband. Confessional #81920391

I feel pressure to make friends but I’d rather hang out with my husband and kids Confessional #81949203

Sandwich generation is a real thing. And I’m exhausted! Confessional #81920392

I have a secret lover in prison Confessional #81938127

My mother-in-law is an awful person. Not even my kids like her. Confessional #81920193

I wish I picked a different partner. Confessional #81948293

Still struggling to make mom friends after the pandemic. It takes a village, right?? Confessional #81920199

I wish my grown kids would move out Confessional #88192039

I want to get new boobs and my eye bags fixed. And I used to judge people who did that Confessional #81948174

I am so happy my husband is cutting ties with his family. Confessional #81924910

SICK OF MEN Confessional #80372918