My son has severe allergies, asthma, and celiac disease, so everyday things can sometimes send us to the hospital. And traveling adds another layer of uncertainty. A hotel room that looks clean could be holding fragrances that trigger respiratory symptoms. The swimming pool down the hall could pose problemsThat gluten-free item on the menu during our family night out could be cross-contaminated. As a parent, I’ve learned that keeping my son safe means thinking beyond the obvious risks.

With the colder weather settling in and holiday travel approaching, I knew it was time to take a closer look at what families like mine should be considering before hitting the road or boarding a plane. So, I chatted with experts Dr. Sarah Beebe, a travel advisor and autism travel professional based in Lewes, Delaware, and Dr. Tracy Tyson, a pediatrician with 20 years experience in urgent care, who helped me identify the less obvious triggers families might encounter while traveling—and how to better prepare for them.

The Allergic Kid

Through the colder months and when planning trips, I’d always assumed that keeping my son’s inhaler on hand was enough. But a recent hospital stay made me realize his asthma is far more severe than we’d understood, and that I needed to take a more proactive approach to managing it.

I researched all of the common triggers, such as dust, pet dander, pollen, smoke and weather changes. After chatting with Dr. Tyson and Dr. Beebe, I learned of the lesser-known hazards that can lurk in the places we stay and the ways we travel.

Scented Public Spaces

“A lot of high-end hotels have a signature scent in the lobby and common areas, and most people find it lovely, but for a kid with asthma or sensory sensitivities, it can be a lot,” Beebe told me. No parent can demand these scents be removed, of course. But we can be aware and prepare accordingly.

On top of fragrances, “detergents in bedding and cleaning supplies will do it, too,” Tyson said. What can families do? Request fragrance-free bedding, or bring their own.

Indoor Pools

When planning family trips, we always look for a place with a pool. Swimming is one of our favorite pastimes, and I never considered that it might be contributing to my kids’ symptoms. But thinking back, my son often develops a runny nose and needs to lie down after a swim.

“The heavy chlorine smell is actually chloramines sitting in the air over a pool that isn't well ventilated, and it's a real irritant,” Beebe explained. She once treated a child who came into the emergency room she was working in after swimming multiple days in a hotel pool. “He began having a cough and shortness of breath. He came to the ER in significant distress because the high levels of chlorine in the pool triggered a more severe asthma exacerbation and he didn’t have any rescue medications with him,” she said. Luckily, there was an emergency room nearby.

Thunderstorms And Smoke

“Thunderstorms can break up pollen and trigger asthma,” Tyson explained. When traveling through the rainy season, keep windows closed and stay indoors when storms approach. But don’t assume the risk disappears as soon as the skies clear; thunderstorm-related asthma can occur after the storm. If you do venture outside, have your child rinse off and change clothes when you return to your lodging, to help remove pollen from the skin and hair.

Planning a New Year’s trip with the kids? Keep in mind that fireworks can pose a double challenge for autistic kids with asthma. “Fireworks smoke blows right over the crowd depending on the wind,” Beebe shared, and the noise and crowds can add another layer of sensory overwhelm. Her advice? Find a viewing spot farther from the launch site and upwind of the smoke, if possible. Your child can enjoy the show without being right in the middle of it.

The Celiac Kid

Along with his many allergies, my son has severe celiac disease. When his symptoms first appeared, doctors were concerned enough that they thought his presentation resembled leukemia. He was spiking fevers, developing spots on his skin, struggling with abdominal issues and shortness of breath. My son would wake up fine, then spike a fever by noon and be on the couch until dinner—for days and days until we figured it out.

Now, when he’s exposed to gluten, he can vomit profusely. And for him, the risk isn’t limited to taking a bite of food containing gluten. Cross-contact –when gluten transfers from contaminated surfaces or other foods — can be a problem, too.

And so I chatted with Tyson and Beebe about what celiac triggers to look for when not at home.

The Complimentary Stuff

“Welcome treats, lounge snacks, the chocolate on the pillow. None of it gets the care a restaurant meal does,” Beebe said. “And half the time it isn't gluten-free, never mind certified.” If your child is young, there’s a chance they may snag one or more of these things when your back is turned, so we have to think ahead. “When I plan a trip, I have the allergy flagged on the reservation so the extras get caught too, not just the dining rooms,” Beebe added.

Paper Straws

Paper straws had never crossed my mind as a potential source of gluten exposure. I can think of more than one time I’ve bought my son a drink without giving the straw a second thought. “A lot of them use a wheat-based binder to hold the straw together,” Beebe said. “So even the eco-friendly straw can be a problem.” Keeping a few reusable or plastic straws on hand–or bringing your own drinks—can offer a simple alternative.

The Cumulative Effect

Traveling in different countries is ever harder, since the warnings aren’t as clear and there is often unintended gluten exposure, Tyson told me. “This is the one families never see coming, and it's the one I warn them about,” Beebe said. “You’re fine early in the trip, but after days of eating where you can't control the kitchen, the little exposures stack up, and the worst reaction tends to hit at the very end.”

One thing Tyson pointed out that I hadn’t considered is how the stress of travel can complicate celiac disease management. Even without a known gluten exposure, the disruption of routines can affect how your child feels. “During travel people often allow little amounts of gluten which combined with above can cause a flare,” she said.

So, what can families do to help with all of this? Well, plan travel around places known as safe havens for people with celiac disease. Disney has an entire department devoted to complex allergies, Beebe shared. “And you can call ahead of time, so they're prepared for your kids with severe and complex needs before you ever arrive.”

Looking Ahead

Learning about these lesser known triggers has given me something I didn’t have before: a greater sense of control. Instead of approaching travel with the anxiety and dread that can come with managing my kids’ needs away from home, I feel more equipped to protect him–and more excited about the adventures ahead.

This holiday season, as we move from one place to the next, we’ll be better prepared for what we might encounter along the way. And if you’re coparenting like I am, there’s another kind of peace that comes with this knowledge: knowing you can share what you’ve learned with the people caring for your children, so they can help keep them safe, too. We may not be able to anticipate every trigger, but we can make it easier for our kids to explore the world with a little less risk–and a lot less worry.