4 'Keep It Forever' Gift Ideas From Hallmark That’ll Help You Share More Merry This Holiday Season

Holiday shopping brings to mind all sorts of joyful winter fantasies: wandering frosty open-air markets with a cup of cocoa as ice skaters do figure eights nearby… or taking in the decorations at your local bow-bedecked mall, your arms laden with bags. But in reality, the “most wonderful time of the year” can be stressful! When you have lots of beloved people to shop for, you want to get each one of them the perfect gift. — something they’ll keep forever, that won’t just end up fawned over for a day and then forgotten. That’s why we love Hallmark, the ultimate one-stop holiday shop for gifts designed to be cherished. Here are our favorite picks for everyone on your list this year:

1. For The Joined-At-The-Hip, Ride Or Die Someone (Romantic Or Platonic)

Holidays are all about togetherness (odds are 100% that your favorite seasonal song is about loving someone, or missing someone, or wanting someone to magically appear under your tree), so tell that spouse, or kid, or friend, or crush how you feel with one of Hallmark’s adorable “Better Together” magnetic plushies and ornaments. Whether your vibe is more avocado and toast, hot cocoa and marshmallow, or taco and hot sauce ( 🔥!), the message of these unbelievably cute gifts (which literally draw together with a click when placed side by side) is clear: you will always be better together. Gift them as a set or keep one for yourself and give one to your person. Either way, they’ll think of you every time they look at it!

2. For The Honorary Elf Who Lives For Decorating The Tree

If you’ve got someone in your life who can school you on the fragrance notes of a Balsam fir versus a Fraser fir, or who races to a Christmas tree farm as soon as the turkey’s out of the oven on Thanksgiving, a Hallmark Keepsake Ornament is the perfect gift to last a lifetime. Choose from a huge variety of seasonal icons like reindeer, penguins, or a snowman cuddling up with a plate of cookies to watch a holiday movie (um, relatable), in addition to musical ornaments and characters from favorite movie and TV franchises decked out in their merriest holiday gear. Hallmark’s beautifully crafted Keepsake Ornaments come in gift boxes for effortless preservation and storage. For an extra special touch, you can personalize a Hallmark Keepsake Ornament with your loved one’s name or photo, or commemorate a special occasion like a new house, a baby, a marriage, and more!

3. For The Kids Who Make You Feel The Holiday Magic All Over Again

Shopping for kids can be tough. You want something that will delight them, but also something that tells them how special they are and how much they mean to you. Look no further than Hallmark’s interactive plush toys and recordable storybooks, which will commemorate this holiday season and fill them with memories of love and cheer for years to come. From a Twirly Teacup Penguin that spins and plays a carnival riff on a classic carol to a Peek-a-Boo Santa with music and five fun phrases, the moving plush toys will be instant favorite additions to their holiday toy collections. Many of the interactive plush toys can be paired with matching storybooks, or you can shop Hallmark’s selection of recordable books, so you can “read” to your favorite kids even when you’re apart. We love the classic The Night Before Christmas Recordable Lighted Pop-Up Book, which lets you lend your own voice to the beloved Christmas poem.

4. For The Person Who Would Never Toss A Heartfelt Greeting Card

We all know it’s the thought that counts when choosing holiday gifts, and with a Hallmark Paper Wonder greeting card, you can show and tell the special people in your life how much they mean to you with a gorgeous holiday greeting like no other. Find the perfect 3D pop-up card that doubles as display-worthy holiday decor — there’s something for every celebration the season brings, from Christmas wreaths to iconic holiday movies to floral bouquets and more. Or give one of Hallmark’s beautiful flat paper cards with artistic designs that will bring merry vibes by mail to anyone across the (snow)globe.

So, yeah. There’s a reason Hallmark has been the go-to source for meaningful seasonal gifts since before elves ever even thought to sit on shelves. Why not make your holiday shopping easy this year, and give the one-of-a-kind gifts that truly keep on giving? Share more merry this season, with Hallmark.