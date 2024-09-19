Kentucky Governor Bans Conversion Therapy For LGBTQ+ Kids

In a major win for LGBTQ+ kids, Democratic Governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, banned the use of conversion therapy on minors in the state on Wednesday. The practice is widely regarded as dangerous in the medical community, and is already banned in 22 states and Washington, D.C.

Beshear used his executive powers to override the Republican majority in the legislature, which had repeatedly blocked attempts to enact a law banning the practice.

“My faith teaches me that all children are children of God,” Beshear said at a signing ceremony for the executive order. “And where practices are endangering and even harming those children, we must act. The practice of so-called ‘conversion therapy’ hurts our children.”

Love to see someone actually looking out for kids!

Beshear’s ban comes in the midst of a national attack on existing protections against the practice.

The ban has gained some bipartisan backing. Republican state Rep. Killian Timoney expressed support for the ban, and shook hands with Beshear at the signing ceremony.

But, it has also drawn fire from the right. The Family Foundation, a socially conservative group in Kentucky, referred to Beshear’s order as “unlawful action,” claiming he overstepped legally, and tread on the rights of parents.

“This order, like previous failed legislative efforts, is designed to promote false LGBTQ ideologies and muzzle Christian counselors, therapists and pastors from helping children struggling with sexual orientation or gender identity confusion,” David Walls, the group’s executive director, said in a statement.

Beshear, however, said his action “does not force an ideology on anybody” but “simply stops a so-called ‘therapy’ that the medical community says is wrong and hurts our children.”

The medical community is widely in agreement on conversion therapy: it’s really bad.

Both the American Medical Association and the American Psychiatric Association oppose the use of conversion therapy.

The organizations cite research that shows it can lead to increased suicide and depression. One study from UCLA specifically looking at lesbian, gay and bisexual people found that those who went to conversion therapy were almost twice as likely to attempt suicide.

Experts like the United Nation’s Victor Madrigal-Borloz even say the practice can “amount to torture.”

LGBTQ+ kids are facing more and more adversity every day, as legislatures continue to introduce laws attacking hard-earned rights for the community.

That’s why it’s so important for LGBTQ+ kids to have lawmakers like Beshear who stand up for their rights.

In 2020, Beshear became the first Kentucky governor to participate in the statehouse’s annual gay rights rally. Last year, he also drew criticism from conservatives for his veto of a bill blocking access to gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

Chris Hartman, executive director of the Fairness Campaign, a Kentucky-based LGBTQ+ advocacy group, said the governor’s order made clear to LGBTQ+ kids in the state that “you are perfect as you are.”

And we couldn’t agree more.