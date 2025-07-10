In the choreographed chaos that is getting kids out the door each morning, it’s all too easy to forget something: lunch, teeth brushing (happens to the best of us), Stanley tumbler, brain. But if your little one forgets to take their vitamin, cut yourself some slack: They probably don’t need it in the first place.

“For most healthy children, eating a variety of foods, vitamin supplements aren't necessary,” says Alison Ellis, MSc, RD, dietitian and founder of The Toddler Kitchen in Victoria, BC. “Children can usually meet their nutritional needs through regular meals and snacks that include fruits, veggies, whole grains, protein, and healthy fats.”

And that’s true even for picky eaters, Ellis says. If you’re worried your kiddo isn’t getting enough nutrition, she suggests looking at the big picture.

“It can help to take a broader view of your child’s intake over a week, rather than focusing on individual meals or days, since appetite and food choices can fluctuate a lot in early childhood,” she says.

Bonus: Certain foods and drinks — such as milk, orange juice, and cereal — are fortified with extra nutrients to ramp up their nutritional value. And don’t discount easy food group wins, either. For example, tomato sauce counts as a vegetable, oatmeal cooked in milk checks the box on dairy, and the coveted nutrients in veggies are also found in fruit.

There is one supplement, however, that Ellis often recommends for growing bodies: vitamin D.

It’s hard to get enough from food, and we unfortunately can’t count on the sun to make up for the rest, especially during the dreary winter months. But since vitamin D is crucial for bone health, immune function, and overall growth, supplementing is a good idea. In fact, both the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Canadian Paediatric Society recommend a daily vitamin D supplement for babies who are exclusively or partially breastfed, as breast milk does not contain a significant amount of vitamin D.

In some cases, children with specific dietary needs may require regular vitamin supplements. For example, kids following a vegetarian or vegan diet may need a B12 supplement, since B12 is only found in animal-based foods. Little ones who don’t eat fish might thrive on an omega-3 supplement. And those with a highly limited diet may need a boost from a multivitamin.

“Some kids with food allergies, growth concerns, or medical conditions may benefit from targeted supplementation,” Ellis says. “And when a deficiency is identified, supplements can be an important part of treatment.”

If your child needs vitamins but won’t open their mouth for even a Flintstones chewable, there are lots of non-pill options.

Gummy vitamins are one, but Ellis advises checking the labels, as they may not provide as much nutrition as other forms. Some may even contain added sugars, dyes, and fillers, making them harsh on little teeth. Liquid vitamins are easy to mix into kid-friendly foods like applesauce and smoothies, though the taste might be a little more noticeable.

If those don’t do the trick, you can try powder or spray vitamins, which are two products I swear I did not just make up. You could also go old-fashioned and break out a sticker chart or other reinforcer to get your kid on board.

No matter what kind of vitamins your little one takes, a couple of quick safety notes: Always keep them out of reach, and never refer to them as candy. And remember, they can’t replace healthy eating. Nutrients in food often work together to provide additional benefits you wouldn’t get from isolated supplements.

“Supplements can help fill nutritional gaps when needed,” Ellis says, “but they’re a tool, not a replacement, for a balanced diet.”