This Mom Shared Her Best Hacks For When Your Kid Inevitably Catches The Stomach Bug

Nothing in this life is certain, but your child catching a horrific stomach bug at school this winter is about as close to certain as you could get. Whether it be a bug, a stomach flu, or *chills* norovirus, chances are high that your kid is going to catch something, and (unfortunately) low that they’re going to make it to a toilet every time.

But, fear not, for one mom on Instagram shared her best tips and trips for puking kids, and you’re going to want these in your back pocket for when the dark day comes (Maybe the stomach bug has already reached your household, in which case, you should keep reading, because the stomach bug is not so kind to only strike once).

“I've seen a lot of throw up in my nine years of being a mom,” said Abby of @galpractical. “So let me give you my best puke pointers.”

1. You’re going to need some disposable tablecloths. Surface area is key — the bigger, the better.

“These follow around that sick kid under sleeping pads, by the bed, by the couch and under every trash can,” Abby said.

2. Let’s address the container issue. Abby suggests a pitcher, or disposable barf bags.

“I love to use a pitcher, especially with my little kids, because that handle makes it so easy for them to hold on to,” she explained.

She also added that glow sticks in the puke bucket (or pitcher, or bag) are great for improving aim in the middle of the night, and a grocery bag liner makes for easier clean-up.

3. Have your best cleaning supplies ready to go.

Abby recommended the Lysol Laundry Sanitizer for affected clothes and sheets, and Folex Carpet Spot Remover for... well, you know. Sometimes you just miss the mark.

Feel prepared yet? If not, parents in the comments added some of their own tips as well.

“Glow in the dark Halloween buckets from target are my best barf bowl mom hack- they are only used for barfing,” one mom shared.

“I also like to put some paper towels in the bottom of the bowl so avoid any splashing 😅” added another.

Parents also expressed their gratitude for Abby’s comprehensive puke guidance.

“As a parent of a child that puked 3-6X daily from birth to 2 then slowed but still hypersensitive gag reflex I APPROVE THESE METHODS,” one mom wrote. “And honestly learned a lil something. I thought I was the queen of puke but @galpractical 🙌🏻💪🏻🙇🏻‍♀️ I think you have the crown.”