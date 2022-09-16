Of all the subscription boxes to try with your preschool and elementary school-aged kids, Little Passports is one they’ll likely dig into over and over again — or at least that’s how it is for my 5- and 3-year-old. As a person who writes things for the internet, I’ve tried a lot of products with my kids, and one that resurfaces time and time again is their adorable orange Little Passports suitcase that’s jam-packed with stories and activities that inspire them to explore the world. No, really — my daughter has full itineraries planned for trips to Brazil and China based on the contents inside that suitcase. And now through the end of October, you can score 20% off everything on the site with the code SAVE20NOW.

What is Little Passports?

Little Passports is a subscription service that curates boxes full of hands-on activities that give kids the opportunity to explore their interests in culture, art, science, animals, and more. Designed for kids ages 3 to 10, each box is equal parts educational and play — the best part being that it’s all designed to be fun, which means your kids might not realize that they’re actually learning while they play.

The Subscription Boxes

There are seven boxes to choose from for ages 3 to 5, 5 to 8, 6 to 10, 8 and up, and 7 to 12. Each offers a unique theme, including Animals Wild, Early Explorers, Science Junior, Space Quest, World Edition, Science Expeditions, and USA Edition. Keep scrolling for more on each box.

The Cost

Each yearly subscription starts out at $24.95 a month, and you can cancel at any time. If you sign up for a year’s worth of boxes, you’ll pay the lowest price per month. If you aren’t ready to commit to a full year, you can sign up for 6 months at $27.95 a month or stick to monthly at $29.95 a month. Also, shipping is free, so that’s a nice bonus.

If you’re more comfortable testing a single product out before committing to a full box subscription — you can also try the Little Passports Activity Kits, which let your little scientist-in-training focus on specific experiments (think: a weather lab, a volcano kit, and more).

The Themes

If your preschool-aged kiddo loves animals, they’ll bug out for the Animals Wild box — which promises to introduce them to more than 100 different animals. The box contains interactive play stages, games, fact sheets, and engaging activities — all animal themed. The first month’s kit will take kids on an adventure in the Amazon rainforest to explore its native animals, and from there you’re off for more global fun. There’s a box on the African Serengeti, the Pacific Ocean, the Northern European Woodland, and more.

For ages 3 to 5

This is the box my kids are enamored with. Early Explorers gives kids the chance to discover and learn more about some of the world’s coolest things, including dinosaurs, the ocean, and different cultures from countries around the globe. The first box comes with an orange Little Passports suitcase, a world map that can be hung on a wall, a pop-out playset, and an activity booklet.

For ages 3 to 5

If your child is into all things STEM, chances are they’ll love the Science Junior box. Each month, they’ll get to tackle a cool new science experiment or activity. The first kit comes with everything they’ll need to explore Antarctica — a magazine full of activities, a craft, a board game, and stickers. (One can never go wrong with stickers.) New adventures continue each month — from volcanos in Hawaii to a deep dive under the sea to a closer look at pollination.

For ages 5 to 8

Blast off into space with all the goodies the Space Quest box supplies, from activities to games to crafts that inspire imaginative play. When you sign up, your child will receive a box with a super cool build-it-yourself (well, themselves) planetarium projector and a poster with facts about stars.

For ages 5 to 8

Help your child fall in love with the idea of travel early on with the World Edition box. The first box will take them to vibrant Brazil! They’ll be supplied with a blue Little Passports suitcase, their very own passport, a world map, a display board that’ll get them started on a coin collection, a chapter book, and other souvenirs.

For ages 6 to 10

The Science Expeditions box will supply your child with hands-on experiments and inventions, starting with a forensic science kit, a science lab notebook, a fingerprint ink pad, a comic book, and a tote bag to keep it all put away in one spot — which, if we’re being honest, is actually more for you.

For ages 8+

There’s nothing like a great cross-country road trip (real or pretend) and with the USA Edition box, your kiddo will learn all about the different states. To start, your child will receive a Little Passports USA field guide, a wall-sized United States map to note destinations they’ve visited, and a discovery kit full of games and activities.

For ages 7 to 12

The Founders

Once you’ve received a box from Little Passports, you should be able to feel the love and thought put into it by founders Amy Norman and Stella Ma, two friends who had a shared vision: “To inspire kids to discover the wonders of this world we share.”

Growing up, Amy lived between the U.S. and England, and Stella grew up in a Chinese-American home. Both Amy and Stella shared a love of learning about different cultures and experiencing the world. Little Passports launched in 2009, and since then, the duo has built a diverse team of talented folks who are passionate about encouraging kids to to broaden their minds and discover adventures and new experiences.

