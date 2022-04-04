Momstagram Fave Liz Climo On The Making Of Her New Picture Book

Starting a new book is always a little intimidating for me, and this one was no exception. I wanted a strong image here — something endearing, but that also conveys how big and open the world must seem to a new baby. I knew I wanted the turtle looking directly at the reader on this first page, and it took a few tries to get the expression right. I’m happy with how it turned out, and I love how the baby is instantly connecting with you — but also looks slightly bewildered.