Would You Name Your Baby After A Passenger On The Mayflower? You May Have Already.

If you’re the type of fall fanatic who is eagerly covering your home in turkeys and cornucopias, then perhaps you want a baby name that pays homage to your favorite autumnal holiday: Thanksgiving. And who knows? Maybe you’re even fascinated enough by the pilgrims’ journey to the new world to consider taking a look at the Mayflower’s manifest for naming inspo.

Or maybe you read this title and think this is a bunch of gravy. Perhaps the idea of naming a child after a pilgrim seems strange, and maybe even in poor taste, given the discrepancy of the way Americans look at Thanksgiving in terms of its effect on Indigenous culture.

Either way, the trend for old-fashioned baby names is still going strong, as the top three boys’ and girls’ names indicate with the respective names Noah, Liam, and Oliver, and Olivia, Amelia, and Emma taking the lead. But how far back do some of these popular baby names go? Several of them go all the way back to the Mayflower.

The names below share the name(s) of a passenger(s) who traveled from England to America in 1620. They are also names that you’re likely to see written on kindergarten cubbies in five years.

Henry

Henry has been a popular boys’ name for some time now but currently ranks No. 13. It stems from German roots meaning “house ruler,” which seems a fitting name for a colonist.

Elias

Ranking 24th in 2024, Elias was also the name of a Mayflower passenger. With Hebrew and Greek roots, the name has a biblical meaning: “The Lord is my God.”

Samuel

A classic name ranking No. 31 with lots of nickname options, Samuel also has a biblical meaning, stemming from the Hebrew “name of God.”

William

Ranking 34th this year, the name William is shared by both a pilgrim freeing England, a current English royal, and maybe also your child too? Meaning “protector,” this was the name of nine (!) Mayflower passengers.

Elizabeth

Not a surprise here, but there weren’t as many female Mayflower passengers as there were male passengers — and many of the female passengers are unnamed, only listed as “wife.” However, Elizabeth appears on the list of passengers as well as the 2024 list of popular girls’ baby names, ranking No. 35. The name comes from the Hebrew word for “oath.”

Miles

Ranking 46th for popular boys’ names, Miles has multiple meanings, including “soldier.” I believe the British translation of the name is “Kilometers.” (Just kidding!)

Isaac

Closely following Miles, Isaac was also the name of one of the Mayflower passengers. Meaning “one who laughs,” this name is a great option for a future humorist.

John

The ever-popular John appears at No. 48 on this year’s baby names list. It was also the most popular name on the Mayflower, with 15 out of over 100 passengers all named John. Must have gotten a bit confusing when asking, “John, can you pass the potatoes?”

Joseph

Coming in at 55th on the baby name list, Joseph was the name of a child traveling on The Mayflower. Another biblical name, Joseph means “he will add,” which might be the perfect name for your new addition.

Alice

Ranking No. 60 in this year’s popular baby girl names, Alice is a lovely name meaning “noble” and “exalted.” Is it exalted on your own list of baby names, too?

Thomas

Stemming from the Hebrew word for “twin,” Thomas was a name shared by a handful of passengers on The Mayflower — though records do not indicate that any of these Thomases were traveling with their twin.

Christopher

Not to be confused with Christopher Columbus, there was a passenger named Christopher on The Mayflower. The name continues to be a popular baby name option, ranking No. 81 among boys’ names this year.

Sarah

According to Baby Center, the name Sarah was recently kicked out of the top 100 girls’ names for the first time in many years. Ranking at No. 108, Sarah is still a popular name today. (But maybe not as popular as it was in 1620.)

Mayflower Names That Probably Won’t Be Hitting The Top 100 Anytime Soon

If you’re looking for something more obscure, there were some unique names of Mayflower passengers:

Love

Wrestling

Remember

Resolved

Constance

Humility

Though I personally wouldn’t recommend using a random adjective synonymous with a puritan virtue, if you are resolved in your pursuit of naming a baby “Resolved,” then that is your choice, babe!

So, if you decide to discuss baby names this Thanksgiving over the dinner table, maybe a few of the names on this list will appear. At the very least, chances are probable that at least one of these names will be represented at the family gathering. (There will be two Josephs and one Thomas at my table.)