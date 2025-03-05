I think we all know the rules by now: don’t ask people when they’re planning on having kids. It’s weird, invasive, and plain impolite. Unfortunately, parents don’t always tread so lightly around this touchy subject — I just can’t wait to be a grandmother has to be up there in the list of phrases used the most by boomer moms.

That’s precisely why seeing a parent discuss their adult children’s family plans, or lack thereof, with compassion and respect is such a breathe of fresh air — and one mom on TikTok is giving us just that.

Jessica Teich was filming herself doing her makeup and chatting with her mom, Susan, when the topic of grandkids arose.

“I don't know Mom, I don't know if you're ever gonna get there,” Jessica said.

Susan’s response has us reaching for the tissues.

“It doesn’t matter! I got there, I have two gorgeous, beautiful, wonderful, smart, funny kids, and that's all I need,” Susan said. “If they want to have kids, they will be all I need too, if I'm here, and if not, I'll somehow intuit it.”

Jessica, capturing all of our emotions, mouthed “I’m going to cry” at the camera.

“I know that whatever you want to do is what you’ll do,” Susan continued. “Yes, they're a fuck ton of work. They cost a fortune, and they're worth every fucking minute of everything. They are.”

“So are dogs,” she added.

People in the comments loved Susan’s humorous, heartfelt response.

“What a blessing she is 😭 she just loves her babies no matter what. This is wealth,” one user wrote.

“Your mom is a GEM 💜” said another.

Mostly, however, commenters were wondering if Susan could impart her wisdom onto their own parents.

“Can she teach a seminar for all the unhealed moms tho 🤣” one user asked.

Let us know where to sign up!