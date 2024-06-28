Parenting|

Mom Hack: This One Appointment Will Set Your Child Up For Success

The future’s looking bright.

It might feel early to start thinking about back-to-school prep, but getting ahead of things over the summer means less of a mad dash to the finish line come fall. One super-impactful thing you can do to set your little one up for success is an annual eye exam.

Many parents don’t think about getting their children’s eyes checked because they aren’t aware their kids are struggling with vision issues — something that affects 1 in 4 school-age children. When a child is experiencing a vision problem, it can impact reading, writing, and how they process information (80% of learning is visual, after all). However, once detected, most vision problems are treatable.

“It’s especially important for school-age kids to get annual eye exams to help set them up for success in the classroom and beyond,” Visionworks eye doctor, Grant Rubesh, explains. “An eye exam is more thorough than the vision screening they may receive at school or during their annual check-up. Eye exams also check how well the eyes work together and the overall health of the eyes.”

Beyond vision correction, your optometrist can help address symptoms of digital eye strain, such as blurry vision, dry eyes, and headaches, which are becoming increasingly common as kids spend more time in front of screens. VSP® Vision Care’s 41,000+ network doctors can recommend ways your child can combat digital eye strain, such as taking frequent breaks from digital devices or wearing glasses with blue-light-reducing lenses.

And a bonus — glasses can be a cool, stylish outlet for creative expression. Involving your kids in the process of picking out the perfect frames can make the whole process feel way less daunting. It doesn’t need to be scary, it doesn’t need to be challenging, and it doesn’t need to be expensive. In fact, VSP Vision Care makes it easy to shop for on-trend glasses and save. You can shop IRL at your local VSP network doctor's office or a Visionworks® location, and save on great brands like Converse, Lacoste, and Draper James. Just look for the VSP heart logo when choosing frames and your vision benefits will go even further. For more details, visit vsp.com/shop.

Life’s moments (both big and small) look better through the right frames. Below, find nine frame styles kids will love.

Draper James
DJ1023 Kids

These are for the mini maximalist in training. How cute would these glasses look with a contrasting floral dress that plays off the pattern of the frames?

Draper James
DJ1022 Kids

Sometimes, less is more. The ombre shading on this pair makes it a versatile option for art class and ballet lessons alike.

Converse
CV514SY Malden Kids

Shades for the coolest kid on the playground. This classic shape packs a punch thanks to a bold pop of color and mysteriously dark lenses.

Converse
CV5082Y Kids

It's hard to beat a classic blue frame that will coordinate with everything from the simplest T-shirt and shorts combo to their favorite sports jersey.

Lacoste
L3660 Kids

This blue pair can be dressed up with a polo or frilly skirt or made sporty with athletic wear, too.

Lacoste
L3657 Kids

Painterly strokes add interest to this brown pair of frames without making them feel too over the top.

Lacoste
L3112 Kids

This pair looks cute, but is also durable and scratch-resistant, so it can take everything, from class to after-school activities, with ease.

Nike
JOLT M DZ7379 Kids

This pair has it all: comfort, style, and versatility. We love how the thin shape and wrap-around arms give athletic excellence at any age.

Lenton & Rusby
LRK5003 Kids

This purple and crystal colorway makes for a dreamy combination that no kid will want to take off.