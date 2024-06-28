Mom Hack: This One Appointment Will Set Your Child Up For Success

It might feel early to start thinking about back-to-school prep, but getting ahead of things over the summer means less of a mad dash to the finish line come fall. One super-impactful thing you can do to set your little one up for success is an annual eye exam.

Many parents don’t think about getting their children’s eyes checked because they aren’t aware their kids are struggling with vision issues — something that affects 1 in 4 school-age children. When a child is experiencing a vision problem, it can impact reading, writing, and how they process information (80% of learning is visual, after all). However, once detected, most vision problems are treatable.

“It’s especially important for school-age kids to get annual eye exams to help set them up for success in the classroom and beyond,” Visionworks eye doctor, Grant Rubesh, explains. “An eye exam is more thorough than the vision screening they may receive at school or during their annual check-up. Eye exams also check how well the eyes work together and the overall health of the eyes.”

Beyond vision correction, your optometrist can help address symptoms of digital eye strain, such as blurry vision, dry eyes, and headaches, which are becoming increasingly common as kids spend more time in front of screens. VSP® Vision Care’s 41,000+ network doctors can recommend ways your child can combat digital eye strain, such as taking frequent breaks from digital devices or wearing glasses with blue-light-reducing lenses.

And a bonus — glasses can be a cool, stylish outlet for creative expression. Involving your kids in the process of picking out the perfect frames can make the whole process feel way less daunting.

