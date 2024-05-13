'My Husband Had An Affair With A Drop Off Mom'
In this week’s Confessions roundup, 23 parents vent about play dates, overstimulation, Mother’s Day, and more.
Does the entire month of May — crammed with birthdays and holidays and school events scheduled at inconvenient times — give you anxiety? Well, you’re definitely not alone. And if it’s just Mother’s Day specifically that gives you anxiety, well, it seems you’re in good company there, too. This week in the Scary Mommy Confessional, readers shared their thoughts on this fraught and busy month, plus other topics ranging from sleep training and endless housework to a partner’s illicit affair. Read on for the full roundup.
Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.
When does the overstimulation stop?!?
Confessional #77612273
I’m really afraid that I’m starting perimenopause at 36
Confessional #71991827
I’m sick of having to gentle parent other adults! I’m only mom to my kids!
Confessional #78119872
I feel so caught in the middle on mother’s day and I’m dreading it.
Confessional #71782990
I want a divorce so I can be a better mother.
Confessional #71989029
Society gives me so much crap for being a stay at home mother
Confessional #71029098
After having kids my husband and I are more distant than ever.
Confessional #71029890
Scared to host a play date bc my house is *very* kid lives here vibes
Confessional #70092938
Most car line parents are insufferable. Why are you there almost 2 hours early? It’s insane.
Confessional #71299287
Started anxiety meds today. I’m so proud of me for doing the hard thing!
Confessional #71029897
I don’t think I’ll ever have the strength to sleep train my baby, but I want some of my life back
Confessional #71829928
Hoping to not have to spend mothers day with MIL
Confessional #71029283
My surrogate is 11 weeks pregnant! Might have a baby after 4 years of infertility!
Confessional #77182909
I’m sad I can’t find a name I like for my son due in July.
Confessional #71829817
Unhappily married people make the workplace a war zone
Confessional #71882983
Does everyone have to parent their own parents once they have kids?
Confessional #78921029
I want to move my kids schools because my husband had an affair with a drop off mom
Confessional #71002923
I hate the month of May. Too many things always squeezed in & I want to run away til June.
Confessional #70980922
I’m considering seeing my a**hole ex out of loneliness
Confessional #72321129
I hate having to come home from work and do housework. It never f*cking stops
Confessional #79118273
I’m going to have to plan my own Mother’s Day. And I’m not happy about it.
Confessional #71102983
I’m having an affair and we are going on a trip together
Confessional #71029283
Ready to be done with nursing my 4th baby. And she’s only 6 months old. It’s draining me.
Confessional, #71881726