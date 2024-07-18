Nope

'My Husband Never Wants To Have Sex Again'

In the latest Confessions roundup, 15 parents vent about debt, going back to college, and “vacations” with kids.

by Emma Coburn
Once upon a time, “vacation” might have meant packing up your carry-on, taking a breezy cab ride to the airport, hopping on a flight to someplace relaxing and tropical, and whiling away a week on the beach while drinking fruity cocktails and forgetting about your responsibilities. After kids? Not so much. You’ll be doing a ton of work to organize and pack, sweatily hauling your belongings to and fro, doling out bribes and screens like your life depends on it, and spending a ton of money in the process. This week, we have some vacation-related complaints, plus confessions about drinking, finances, husbands who don’t want sex, and more.

I miss my kids but they’re with their dad for the summer and I’m having the best time

I’m going into debt just so my kids can have a good summer and I have so much guilt

I don’t look forward to vacations because I have to plan and manage EVERYTHING

I wish I could throw out my husbands phone

I hate my job but feel stuck by the golden handcuffs

I know my husband loves me, but I don’t think he likes me anymore

Can’t afford sisters bach party. Guilted for saying I can’t afford

Sick of packing everything for everyone for vacay and DH only packs his own shit

I hate how much my husband and his family drinks

Going back to college with kids is SO HARD and ANNOYING

I’m so tired of finances, we work so hard and never progress.

Took my 2 and 4 year old on vacation and it was hell on earth.

I’m mad at the state of our house and how I’m the only one worried about it

My husband never wants to have sex again. We aren’t even 50. I’m crushed.

I think about separating from my husband just so he recognizes my worth

