'My Husband Never Wants To Have Sex Again'
In the latest Confessions roundup, 15 parents vent about debt, going back to college, and “vacations” with kids.
Once upon a time, “vacation” might have meant packing up your carry-on, taking a breezy cab ride to the airport, hopping on a flight to someplace relaxing and tropical, and whiling away a week on the beach while drinking fruity cocktails and forgetting about your responsibilities. After kids? Not so much. You’ll be doing a ton of work to organize and pack, sweatily hauling your belongings to and fro, doling out bribes and screens like your life depends on it, and spending a ton of money in the process. This week, we have some vacation-related complaints, plus confessions about drinking, finances, husbands who don’t want sex, and more.
Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.
I miss my kids but they’re with their dad for the summer and I’m having the best time
Confessional #44129801
I’m going into debt just so my kids can have a good summer and I have so much guilt
Confessional #41728736
I don’t look forward to vacations because I have to plan and manage EVERYTHING
Confessional #41090428
I wish I could throw out my husbands phone
Confessional #41578276
I hate my job but feel stuck by the golden handcuffs
Confessional #41501827
I know my husband loves me, but I don’t think he likes me anymore
Confessional #45165471
Can’t afford sisters bach party. Guilted for saying I can’t afford
Confessional #43120192
Sick of packing everything for everyone for vacay and DH only packs his own shit
Confessional #41271526
I hate how much my husband and his family drinks
Confessional #41182380
Going back to college with kids is SO HARD and ANNOYING
Confessional #41566178
I’m so tired of finances, we work so hard and never progress.
Confessional #41261748
Took my 2 and 4 year old on vacation and it was hell on earth.
Confessional #41219819
I’m mad at the state of our house and how I’m the only one worried about it
Confessional #41991209
My husband never wants to have sex again. We aren’t even 50. I’m crushed.
Confessional #41920998
I think about separating from my husband just so he recognizes my worth
Confessional #41265789