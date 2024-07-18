Once upon a time, “vacation” might have meant packing up your carry-on, taking a breezy cab ride to the airport, hopping on a flight to someplace relaxing and tropical, and whiling away a week on the beach while drinking fruity cocktails and forgetting about your responsibilities. After kids? Not so much. You’ll be doing a ton of work to organize and pack, sweatily hauling your belongings to and fro, doling out bribes and screens like your life depends on it, and spending a ton of money in the process. This week, we have some vacation-related complaints, plus confessions about drinking, finances, husbands who don’t want sex, and more.

I miss my kids but they’re with their dad for the summer and I’m having the best time Confessional #44129801

I’m going into debt just so my kids can have a good summer and I have so much guilt Confessional #41728736

I don’t look forward to vacations because I have to plan and manage EVERYTHING Confessional #41090428

I wish I could throw out my husbands phone Confessional #41578276

I hate my job but feel stuck by the golden handcuffs Confessional #41501827

I know my husband loves me, but I don’t think he likes me anymore Confessional #45165471

Can’t afford sisters bach party. Guilted for saying I can’t afford Confessional #43120192

Sick of packing everything for everyone for vacay and DH only packs his own shit Confessional #41271526

I hate how much my husband and his family drinks Confessional #41182380

Going back to college with kids is SO HARD and ANNOYING Confessional #41566178

I’m so tired of finances, we work so hard and never progress. Confessional #41261748

Took my 2 and 4 year old on vacation and it was hell on earth. Confessional #41219819

I’m mad at the state of our house and how I’m the only one worried about it Confessional #41991209

My husband never wants to have sex again. We aren’t even 50. I’m crushed. Confessional #41920998