There’s Just Something About A Squishmallow

No matter how old my girls are turning on their birthday, there is something I know with absolute certainty. Even though they’re asking more and more for oversized sweaters and cosmetics instead of toys, there is something that will always be on their birthday lists: Squishmallows.

Don’t confuse Squishmallows with any old stuffie. These adorably designed, soft, fluff-filled toys have been around since 2017, but their popularity really took off in 2020 and hasn’t ebbed. During the pandemic, kids and adults alike turned to these cuddly collectibles for comfort. And my kids are obsessed. They collect them to an embarrassing and slightly annoying level, if I'm being honest. I don’t really get it — though they do make great pillows — but I'll never stop buying them for birthdays, holidays, and sometimes just because. And that’s because I’m happy to support the part of them that still wants to be a kid, for as long as they need.

Over the last couple of years, my girls have started the monumental transition of navigating tweendom. It’s been a long while since I’ve was in their shoes, but I still remember how exciting but equally nerve-wracking it was. I remember being around 12 years old and being so excited about getting a new art set. But it wasn’t necessarily cool or trendy at the time, and so my excitement also left me feeling embarrassed. It felt like I had to leave everything behind that wasn’t low rise jeans, body glitter, or catching up on Degrassi felt overwhelming. I felt like something was wrong with me and that I had to hurry up to grow up, to keep fitting in.

Unfortunately, even though society has been able to leave a lot of the less-than-desirable parts of the early 2000s in the past, the pressure on kids to grow up and mature as fast as they can hasn’t been one of them. In some ways, it’s worse: navigating tweendom and the pressure to grow up in the online age is a unique challenge in itself. And it’s especially true for girls. The expectation that they become young women with fabulous, impeccably on-trend outfits and a 23-step skincare routine comes for them earlier and earlier, but it isn’t really what they want or need.

I asked my therapist how I can help my kids navigate this rocky — but ultimately rewarding — period. She encouraged me to celebrate and embrace all the changes that we’re running into, while also reminding them that everyone has different interests, and just because they love something and their other friends don’t, like Ssquishmallows, that doesn’t mean they have to give it up if it brings them joy.

Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised to find out that their friends or other people they know enjoy cozying up with these plush perfections just as much. There are a ton of adult Squishmallow fans — they’re maybe even driving the boom — and it’s easy to see why. From time to time you’ll see Squishmallow hauls and hunts on social media, and it’s not just the kiddos that are in on the fun. The craze of collecting these cute creatures has been compared to the Beanie Baby bonanza of the '90s, with collectors swooping into stores when new drops arrive. And honestly, from fun food items like “Tex the Taco” to interesting animals like “Archie the Axolotl”, there’s a Squishmallow that will capture everyone’s interest. They’ve got everything from Disney-themed characters to a plague doctor. Talk about polar opposites.

Maybe the Squishmallows will slip further and further down their wishlists as they get older — or maybe they won’t. Either way, I’ll always be ready to buy them one. They're already growing up and maturing, caring less about dolls and more about designer belt bags, but I want to preserve the small piece of joy and childhood for them. Be it comfort, coziness, or just the chance for them to still be a kid in a world where kids seem to be in a rush to grow up, I want to let them know they don't have to be in a hurry to leave it all behind. When they need a soft spot to land after a difficult day, I (and the giant peppermint mocha Squishmallow named Marsha) will be waiting to talk, chill, and relax.

Holly Garcia writes about parenting, mental health, and all the lifestyle things. She hails from the Midwest, where she’s raising her daughters and drinking copious amounts of coffee.