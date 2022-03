When selecting names for their baby, parents consider several factors, including a name’s meaning, origin, and particular characteristics or personality traits it is associated with. Names that mean water touch on all of the above, making them a popular choice with parents. After all, there are few things as vital to human existence as water. Yes, we need to eat, but without water, crops couldn’t grow, and livestock couldn’t survive. Look at any ancient civilization or cities founded before the technological advances of the 19th and 20th centuries: Most (if not all) grew up around a body of water, whether it was the ocean, a natural harbor, a river, or a lake.

Water is extremely powerful too. Not only is it needed to sustain life, but in situations like hurricanes and floods, it can also cause a lot of destruction. Either way, water dictates our future.

To honor this incredible element, we’ve compiled a massive list of names that mean water for girls and boys, as well as some that are gender-neutral.

Girl Names That Mean Water

Here is a selection of girl names that mean “water,” or have some sort of connection to water:

Adria

Origin: Latin Meaning: sea or water

Adriana

Origin: Latin Meaning: sea or water

Alda

Origin: Icelandic Meaning: wave

Alma

Origin: Latin Meaning: river in Crimea

Amaya

Origin: Basque Meaning: night rain

Anahita

Origin: Persian Meaning: water and river goddess

Asita

Origin: Sanskrit Meaning: River Yamuna

Avonlea

Origin: English Meaning: field by the river

Beverley/Beverly

Origin: English Meaning: beaver stream; meadow

Breena

Origin: Irish Meaning: little drop of water

Brenna

Origin: Irish Meaning: moisture; drop

Brooke

Origin: Irish Meaning: small stream

Brooklynn

Origin: Irish Meaning: small stream

Chamiree

Origin: French Meaning: crooked stream

Chandania

Origin: Indian Meaning: river

Cherith

Origin: Hebrew Meaning: winter stream

Cordelia

Origin: Welsh Meaning: daughter of the sea

Darya

Origin: Iranian Meaning: sea

Dayla

Origin: Hebrew Meaning: to draw water

Delta

Origin: Greek Meaning: triangle of land formed by water

Doris

Origin: Greek Meaning: gift of the ocean

Dwyn

Origin: Welsh Meaning: wave

Evian

Origin: French Meaning: spa town in France

Guadalupe

Origin: Spanish Meaning: river with black stones

Guinevere

Origin: Welsh Meaning: white wave

Hali

Origin: Greek Meaning: sea

Jenna

Origin: Welsh Meaning: white wave

Jennifer

Origin: English Meaning: white wave

Kaimana

Origin: Hawaiian Meaning: power of the ocean

Kendra

Origin: Anglo-Saxon Meaning: clear water

Lindsey

Origin: English Meaning: linden trees near the water

Loire

Origin: French Meaning: from Loire River in France

Lucerne

Origin: Swiss Meaning: lake

Lupe:

Origin: Spanish Meaning wolf river

Lupeta

Origin: Spanish Meaning: wolf river

Lyre

Origin: English Meaning: fork in the river

Marella

Origin: Latin Meaning: shining sea

Marilla

Origin: Latin Meaning: shining sea

Marina

Origin: Latin Meaning: a basin on a shore of a body of water

Maya

Origin: Hebrew Meaning: water

Mayim

Origin: Hebrew Meaning: water

Meredith

Origin: Welsh Meaning: protector of the ocean

Michal

Origin: Hebrew Meaning: tiny drops of water

Mira

Origin: Sanskrit Meaning: ocean; sea

Misty

Origin: English Meaning: sea mist

Moana

Origin: Polynesian Meaning: sea

Muriel

Origin: Celtic Meaning: of the bright sea

Nahla

Origin: Arabic Meaning: first drink of water in the desert

Naida

Origin: Latin Meaning: water nymph

Namra

Origin: Indian Meaning: delicious water

Narelle

Origin: Scandinavian Meaning: from the North; a river in New South Wales

Noelani

Origin: Hawaiian Meaning: heavenly mist

Oceana

Origin: Greek Meaning: ocean

Reva

Origin: Hindi Meaning: rain

Rhea

Origin: Greek Meaning: flowing

Rheanna

Origin: Welsh Meaning: stream; goddess

Ria

Origin: Danish Meaning: flowing

Rihanna

Origin: Celtic Meaning: nymph

Rosemary

Origin: Latin Meaning: dew of the sea

Sabrina

Origin: Celtic Meaning: from the river Severn

Salila

Origin: Indian Meaning: water

Sarita

Origin: Indian Meaning: river

Sereia

Origin: Latin Meaning: mermaid; siren

Talia

Origin: Hebrew Meaning: gentle rain

Tallulah

Origin: Indigenous American Meaning: leaping water

Zarna

Origin: Indian Meaning: sweet water

Zarya

Origin: Slavic Meaning: water priestess

Boy Names That Mean Water

Here is a selection of boy names that mean “water,” or have some sort of connection to water:

Adair

Origin: Scottish Meaning: river near oaks

Afron

Origin: Welsh Meaning: river

Afton

Origin: Celtic Meaning: from Afton River

Alon

Origin: Tagalog Meaning: wave

Alton

Origin: English Meaning: town or source of river

Andreus

Origin: Greek Meaning: on of river Peneius

Arnon

Origin: Hebrew Meaning: rushing stream

Bahari

Origin: Meaning: ocean

Bergren

Origin: Scandinavian Meaning: mountain stream

Brodny

Origin: Slavic Meaning: one who lives near a stream

Brookes

Origin: English Meaning: small stream

Brooks

Origin: English Meaning: running water

Calder

Origin: English Meaning: stream

Chilton

Origin: Anglo-Saxon Meaning: a town by the river

Dalas

Origin: Irish Meaning: valley of water

Dallan

Origin: Irish Meaning: valley of water

Douglas

Origin: Scottish Meaning: dark water

Dougy

Origin: Scottish Meaning: dark water

Fenton

Origin: English Meaning: marsh town

Firth

Origin: Scottish Meaning: arm of the sea

Ford

Origin: English Meaning: river crossing

Gafar

Origin: Arabic Meaning: stream

Haf

Origin: Icelandic Meaning: ocean

Hudson

Origin: English Meaning: from Hudson River or Hudson Bay

Jafar

Origin: Hindi Meaning: little stream

Kallan

Origin: Scandinavian Meaning: flowing water

Kalloll

Origin: Indian Meaning: large waves

Kaveri

Origin: Hindi Meaning: sacred river of India

Kelvin

Origin: Gaelic Meaning: from the narrow river

Lincoln

Origin: English Meaning: settlement by water

Malik

Origin: Greenland Meaning: wave

Maren/Marin

Origin: Latin Meaning: sea

Moses

Origin: Hebrew Meaning: drawn from the water

Moss

Origin: English Meaning: drawn from the water

Ninad

Origin: Indian Meaning: gentle sound of water

Odine

Origin: Latin Meaning: little wave

Ohio

Origin: Indigenous American Meaning: large river

Paroo

Origin: Indian Meaning: graceful flow of water

Pavati:

Origin: Indigenous American Meaning: clear water

Pulin

Origin: Indian Meaning: river

Redford

Origin: English Meaning: red river crossing

Rilian

Origin: German Meaning: small stream

Rio

Origin: Spanish Meaning: river

Ryver

Origin: Anglo-Saxon Meaning: river

Sachiel

Origin: Greek Meaning: angel of water

Sagara

Origin: Hindi Meaning: Ocean

Sailor/Saylor

Origin: French Meaning: boatman

Salil

Origin: Indian Meaning: water

Severin

Origin: English Meaning: river in England

Siva

Origin: Indian Meaning: Lord, water

Strom

Origin: German Meaning: stream

Tahoe

Origin: Indigenous American Meaning: edge of the lake

Troy

Origin: French Meaning: water or foot soldier

Wade

Origin: English Meaning: river crossing

Gender-Neutral Names That Mean Water

Here is a selection of gender-neutral names that mean “water,” or something water-related:

Abital

Origin: Hebrew Meaning: my father is the night dew

Adva

Origin: Hebrew Meaning: small wave, ripple

Aeron

Origin: Welsh Meaning: a small river in Wales

Aqua

Origin: Latin Meaning: from the color aqua

Ara

Origin: Arabic Meaning: brings rain

Arna

Origin: Indian Meaning: wave; stream

Baia

Origin: Portuguese Meaning: bay

Bay

Origin: English Meaning: broad inlet

Bayou

Origin: French Meaning: a small stream

Beckett

Origin: English Meaning: stream

Brennan

Origin: Irish Meaning: drop of moisture

Brooklyn

Origin: Irish Meaning: small stream

Cascade

Origin: French Meaning: falling water

Clyde

Origin: Scottish Meaning: one who washes

Coral

Origin: Latin Meaning: underwater semi-precious sea growth

Dallas

Origin: Irish Meaning: valley of water

Dylan

Origin: Welsh Meaning: tide flow

Eira

Origin: Welsh Meaning: snow

Euri

Origin: Basque Meaning: rain

Eyre

Origin: English, Norse Meaning: a lake in Australia

Fisher

Origin: English Meaning: fisherman

Fjord

Origin: Norwegian Meaning: pass over water

Harbor

Origin: German Meaning: protection; shelter

India

Origin: Sanskrit Meaning: river

Isa

Origin: German Meaning: ice

Isla

Origin: Scottish Meaning: island

Itzel

Origin: Indigenous American Meaning: dew, nectar, fluid

Jamaica

Origin: Indigenous American Meaning: land of food and water

Jordan

Origin: Hebrew Meaning: descend or flow

Jubal

Origin: Hebrew Meaning: stream

Kai

Origin: Hawaiian Meaning: water

Kelby

Origin: English Meaning: dweller at the farm by the spring

Kenga

Origin: Indian Meaning: river

Kline

Origin: Scottish Meaning: river

Laguna

Origin: Italian Meaning: pond or lake

Lake

Origin: English Meaning: lake

Leith

Origin: Celtic Meaning: wet or damp

Locklyn

Origin: Scottish Meaning: lake land

Lynn

Origin: Welsh Meaning: lake

Mar

Origin: Portuguese, Spanish Meaning: sea

Maris

Origin: Latin Meaning: of the sea

Marlowe

Origin: English Meaning: driftwood

Monroe

Origin: Irish Meaning: dweller at the red marsh

Morgan

Origin: Welsh Meaning: seaborn

Nebula

Origin: Latin Meaning: misty

Nira

Origin: Indian Meaning: pure water

Nirvelli

Origin: Indigenous American Meaning: water child

Nixie

Origin: German Meaning: water sprite or nymph

Oceane

Origin: French Meaning: ocean

Rain

Origin: English Meaning: rain

Raine

Origin: English Meaning: rain

Rainey

Origin: English Meaning: rain

Rayan

Origin: Arabic Meaning: land lush and rich in water

River

Origin: Latin Meaning: river

Shandy

Origin: English Meaning: wise river

Shannon

Origin: Irish Meaning: name of a river in Ireland

Shore

Origin: English Meaning: seashore

Whitney

Origin: English Meaning: from clear water

Winslet

Origin: English Meaning: Wynn’s stream

Names Inspired By Greek Sea Goddesses

Greek names have a knack for sounding so pretty and are always a safe way to go. So if you’re thinking about naming your child after one of these supernatural beings of the sea, see below for some aquatic options.

Aphrodite: We all know Aphrodite as the goddess of love, but did you know she was born from seafoam? Argyra: This sea nymph doesn’t have a direct tie to water, but she fell in love with a man named Selemnus, who turned into a river. Benthesicyme: This sea nymph is a daughter of Poseidon, so there’s that. But also, the name means “deep wave.”

No matter which name you choose for your child, one with a connection to water may help them go with the flow in life.