Once Upon A Farm Just Launched New Power-Packed Pouches & You’ll Want To Stock Up

We’ve all been there: standing in the middle of the grocery store, flipping over snack bag after snack bag, analyzing the nutrition label and wondering whether your kid will even eat it — and, crucially, whether it'll keep them full for longer than 20 minutes. Luckily, one beloved kid food brand has taken that struggle and packaged up a pretty handy solution.

Once Upon a Farm has always been one of the brands doing kid food right, with refrigerated, cold-pressed, organic options made without added sugar or artificial anything, all built on the idea that early, positive experiences with real, whole foods set the foundation for a lifetime of healthy eating.

Their newly launched lineup of power-packed blends takes that idea a step further, with options built specifically around what growing kids need most: real protein, sustained energy, and ingredients you can pronounce even on six measly hours of sleep. From baby’s first meat pouches to big kid smoothies and soft-baked bars, here's what's new from Once Upon a Farm, and why parents are excited about it. (And psst — we scored you a discount code! Use code FARM45 when you check out at onceuponafarmorganics.com to get 45% off your first subscription order.)

Meat, Meat & Bone Broth & Legume Blends

Courtesy of Once Upon a Farm

This marks a first for Once Upon a Farm, and a notable evolution in the baby food aisle. These are the first ever refrigerated, cold pressure-protected meat pouches, and they're a big deal for parents trying to get enough protein into little ones early. Protein is critical for babies' development, supporting muscle growth, brain development, and immune function, but most convenient options aren't exactly thrilling to a tiny, newly-forming palate.

Once Upon a Farm's answer: savory blends made with organic chicken, beef, or turkey; richer options featuring bone broth for added depth and nourishment; and legume versions built around black bean and chickpea. Each pouch contains an intentional four to five grams of protein, since kids ages 1 to 3 only need about 13 grams per day — no overloading tiny systems here. They’re also ready to serve straight from the fridge, meaning no cooking, chopping, or reheating required on busy days. Find them in the cooler section of the baby food aisle.

Smoothies with Protein & Probiotics

Courtesy of Once Upon a Farm

Once your child is past the baby stage and into the full-speed, activity-packed years, their snack game needs to level up. They need fuel that can power their busy days and go wherever they go — in their school lunchbox, on the way to soccer or music lessons, and everywhere in between.

These new smoothie pouches bring four grams of protein plus added probiotics to support immune health, all in the organic, no-added-sugar formula Once Upon a Farm is known for. They're made with simple, real ingredients and come in two flavors: Strawberry Splash and Orange Mango Twist — both kid-approved in the very specific way that matters (meaning they'll actually finish it). Look for them in the dairy or produce aisle.

Power Wheels

Courtesy of Once Upon a Farm

If you've been a Once Upon a Farm fan for a while, you probably already know about their Tractor Wheels — the soft, snackable toddler bars made with real fruit and veggies. Power Wheels are the big kid upgrade, with the same whole grain oat base and real produce, but with four grams of protein (compared to one gram in the original) and a size built for older, more active kids. That protein, combined with the sustained energy from 100% whole grain oats, is exactly what active kids need to stay focused and fueled, whether through a long school day or between the final bell and practice. They're soft and chewy and come in Strawberry Shortcake and Blueberry Crumble. Pantry- and backpack-friendly, they’re the kind of snack you buy for your kid and end up swiping for yourself, and you can find them in the kids bar aisle.