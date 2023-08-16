When it comes to creativity and meaningful play, in my house MAGNA-TILES® playsets are unmatched. The new MAGNA-TILES In Motion Collection is an exciting addition to the MAGNA-TILES world. We got to try the new Downhill Duo 40-Piece Set, Dashers 6-Piece Set, and XTRAS Roads 12-Piece Set. Click through to see what we think.
My three kids, aged 10, 7, and 3, were all excited when I opened MAGNA-TILES Downhill Duo. It’s rare to find an activity that keeps all three of them busy and happy, but MAGNA-TILES sets never disappoint.