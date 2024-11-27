It's Charlie Brown Season! Here Are the Best Peanuts-Inspired Baby Names

While there are countless nostalgic holiday movies to enjoy between Halloween and Christmas, few have the same warm and cozy feeling as the Charlie Brown movies. Whether you love It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, or A Charlie Brown Christmas (or all three 🙋‍♀️), everyone has a soft spot for the Peanuts gang. And it turns out that these family-friendly and cross-generational movies are the perfect inspiration for a cute and classic baby name.

While Snoopy might be too out-there for your taste, the following Peanuts-inspired names are timeless without being too common.

1. Lucy

You can’t imagine a Peanuts universe without Lucy van Pelt. Her classic curled hair and bright blue dress always signal that something mischievous is about to happen. Although she’s known for her fun antics, she originally debuted as a toddler in a 1952 comic strip, so her name is extra perfect for little ones anywhere.

2. Charlie

Charlie is the obvious choice, and it’s a great gender-neutral option. The classic character is a cornerstone in the world of iconic cartoons. He’s gentle and empathetic but also filled with determination when he makes a mistake. Everyone looks up to his heart, so your child will have a great namesake if you go with this titular Peanuts character.

3. Linus

There would be no Great Pumpkin movie without Linus van Pelt. He’s Lucy’s little brother and always full of enthusiastic energy when he’s excited about something. He demonstrates an independent streak, too, since he’s the only character who carries a security blanket wherever he goes. This name, which means “flaxen-haired,” is uncommon today but has a unique vintage vibe.

4. Patty

Peppermint Patty is an iconic Peanuts character. She inspires young girls to enjoy sports and be bold while still being girly. She’s also an inspiration to the LGBTQ+ community, as many people identified with her tomboy nature and close relationship with Marcie. The name fits in with current trends of using “grandma” names, but it’s not as overdone as others. Derived from Patricia, it means "noble."

5. Sally

Sally Brown was just meant to be Charlie's annoying little sister. As she grew up throughout the comics, though, she developed into a sentimental, sensitive, and creative spirit. Sally is one of the most popular Peanuts-inspired baby names as well because people won't automatically assume it comes from this character. It's a great option if you want a low-key nod to your favorite comic strip or childhood movie. A diminutive of Sarah, it means "princess."

6. Marcie

Consider Marcie Johnson as the voice of reason for her Peanuts friends. She’s always tagging along with Peppermint Patty for adventures, even though Marcie is more introverted than most of the other characters. She’s insightful, reasonable, and ready to help anyone who needs support. Marcie could be the perfect name if you want your child to grow up with the same spirit.

7. Violet

Violet Gray is known for her iconic ponytail and purple shirt. She’s always by Lucy’s side, especially if they’re poking fun at Charlie Brown. Although she’s mostly known for egging on Lucy’s antagonistic side, Violet is also quick to make it up to Charlie. She’s an inspiration for outspoken individuals who don’t mince words when they need to speak the truth about something. It’s a beautiful flower-inspired name with the same vintage touch as others on this list.

8. Eudora

If you’re really looking for an uncommon name, Eudora is a beautiful option. Always the most curious kid in her social circle, Eudora is constantly pondering things outside the box — like when she famously asked herself if gravy would taste good on a chocolate sandwich. Kids named after her could grow into her curious nature. Data shows that there are only 732 people named Eudora in the U.S., so it’s perfect for parents looking for something more obscure. Plus, it has a beautiful meaning: "generous gift."

9. Lydia

Lydia spends most of her time in the Peanuts world annoying Linus, but in a friendly way. She teases him about his age and security blanket while also challenging the reader to embrace self-growth. Lydia often asks people to call her by different names, depending on what feels right for her that day. Kids named after her might like that their namesake never let anyone force a label on her.

10. Franklin

The Peanuts world expanded when Franklin joined the gang. He was the first Black character who moved into their neighborhood. He’s easygoing, brilliant, and friendly to everyone he meets. Franklin is a classic name on its own (it means "freeman"), but it also comes with the cutesy nickname Frankie.

Save Your Favorite Peanuts-Inspired Baby Names

Give your future child the gift of a heartwarming identity with a Peanuts-inspired baby name. No matter which option you choose, they’ll have an excellent role model to admire as they add their own definition to the meaning of their moniker.