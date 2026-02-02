Awhile back, we shared a video talking about how if you notice something nice about someone, it’s more than okay to say it out loud. What happened to the art of the compliment? Are we worried about appearing weird or cringe? When did we stop letting people know that we’re into something they said or did, or what they’re wearing, or how their hair looks? If you’re worried about coming off too strong, let this Thread we found put you at ease: people love receiving compliments.

On Threads, one user asked his followers to share a compliment that has “stuck” with them — a compliment they’ll never forget. Hundreds of people replied to the question and created one of the most wholesome threads of all time.

The OP of the post, @mariostokez, shared “I was shopping with my mom a few years back and some lady walked up to us with her daughter (she looked about my age, a lil older) and she said my lashes are way more beautiful than any other ladies real or fake lashes. And then she walked off and her daughter was mean mugging tf outta me😂😂”

Here are some of our favorites:

“Your laugh is like a soundbath of sunshine and joy,” one user said.

Another echoed, “"You are like the sun. You bring light into people's lives." Literally my goal in life, thank you to my bestie for noticing.”

“Last week, my daughter told me she was proud of me. It’s not something I heard a lot growing up. meant so much because not only did I accomplish something in my new career (2nd act that started at age 43), but I’ve raised someone who has heard enough pride and compliments in her life that she wants to give that to others,” another said.

Another mom said, “My son’s pediatrician told me that my son was such a good kid, & so respectful that it was obvious I was doing a great job as a mother. I cried”

Some compliments people shared centered around their parenting abilities.

“My former best friend used to tell me regularly ‘I want your relationship with your kids. You’re such an amazing mom’ That one stuck too because it’s one of the things I’m most proud of. My relationship with my teenage children is amazing. Who they are as people is my biggest accomplishment,” another shared.

One user said, “My son’s ELP teacher looked at me during PTC’s and said, ‘if you write a book on parenting, I want to read it.’”

“Some stranger saw me struggling at a school event with my kids. He looked at me and said ‘your doing a great job mom.’ So simple but it meant the world. Toddlers are hard,” another shared.

One simply wrote, “‘I couldn’t have done it without you.’ I’m a labor and delivery nurse. I’ve heard it multiple times over the years, but it always hits me in the heart.”

Some compliments don’t even need words like this user who said, “This morning I had a stroke victim patient that i cleaned up and got her all tucked in for bed and she reached up for a hug & kissed my hands… she was non verbal but her compliment spoke volumes 🧸🫶🏼”

A man shared, “I was 16, an old lady at a bus stop said she likes my hair. Got the same haircut ever since. Women will be amazed how much a simple compliment means to guys”

Read the entire Thread here.