Parenting

Scary Mommy 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards Best Baby Monitor

These monitors — from a wide variety of brands — are loaded with features.

by Team Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy 2025 Readers' Choice Awards

Deciding on a which baby monitor to buy (or register for) is a big undertaking. They’ve come a long way — even in the past five years — and many are loaded with awesome features. If you need help deciding — or made the decision and are really happy with it — look no further than this roundup of the best ones out there. Vote for your family’s fave below.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Photos courtesy of Bebcare, eufy, Momcozy, Owlet

The Parenting Advice You’ll Actually Use (Maybe)
Honest tips, hilarious fails, and solidarity for moms who are doing their best—and definitely winging it.
By subscribing to this BDG newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy