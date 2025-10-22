Scary Mommy 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards Best Baby Monitor

Deciding on a which baby monitor to buy (or register for) is a big undertaking. They’ve come a long way — even in the past five years — and many are loaded with awesome features. If you need help deciding — or made the decision and are really happy with it — look no further than this roundup of the best ones out there. Vote for your family’s fave below.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Photos courtesy of Bebcare, eufy, Momcozy, Owlet