The Force Is Strong With These 'Star Wars' Names
Nowadays, everything has a fandom, from Supreme Court justices (RBG, obviously), to specific brands (Nike, Subaru, Coca Cola, you name it), to design styles (cottagecore, anyone?) and personal aesthetics. But before our preferences somehow morphed into personality traits — thanks to the existence of online communities, making it much easier to find other people with the same niche interests — being out-and-proud about your fandom could be seen as, well… a little geeky. For an example, look no further than the Star Wars trilogy. Although initially associated with the nerdy kids in school, the fandom has reached the point of people choosing Star Wars names for their offspring (and/or beloved pets).
The Star Wars fandom increased significantly after a new generation was exposed to the original movies and the seemingly never-ending stream of prequels and spinoffs. Exactly how many movies and TV shows are we talking about? While there are even more where these came from, the 12 main films in the Star Wars franchise are Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999); Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones (2002); Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005); Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018); Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016); Star Wars (1977); The Empire Strikes Back (1980); Return of the Jedi (1983); The Mandalorian (2019); Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015); Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017); Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019). And though there have been many TV shows based on Star Wars, arguably, none have had the impact of The Mandalorian, which Disney+ introduced in 2019.
So, though once seen as socially undesirably, people now own their Star Wars fandom and wear it with pride. While this can take many forms — think weddings, houses, costumes, conventions, and parties, to name but a few — one that’s constantly increasing in popularity is naming babies after Star Wars characters. Whether parents opt for Jedi names or look to other characters for inspiration, there are plenty to choose from between all of the films and TV shows in the Star Wars universe.
Here’s a whole galaxy’s worth of Star Wars names fans of the franchise, broken down by the movie or TV show with which the character is most closely associated.
Star Wars (1977)
- Luke
- Leia
- Skywalker
- Organa
- Darth
- Jedi
- Han
- Ben
- Kenobi
- Owen
- Vader
- Beru
- Jawa
- Dodonna
- Willard
- Taggi
- Motti
- Cantina
- Patron
- Tusken
- Trooper
- Kabe
- Brea
- Ponda
- Chall
- Daine
- Corey
- Shann
- Del
- Goren
- Melas
The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
- Lando
- Calrissian
- Yoda
- Boba
- Fett
- Lobot
- Veers
- Piett
- Ozzel
Return of the Jedi (1983)
- Anakin
- Moff
- Bib
- Fortuna
- Ackbar
Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)
- Amidala
- Padmé
- Palpatine
- Shmi
- Sio
- Panaka
- Binks
- Nass
- Maul
- Sebulba
- Wald
Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002)
- Dooku
- Tyranus
- Mace
- Windu
- Jango
- Bail
- Cliegg
- Lars
- Dexter
- Dormé
- Typho
Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005)
- Naboo
- Tion
- Medon
- Tarkin
- Cody
- Amedda
- Mas
- Nute
- Gunray
The Clone Wars (2008)
- Ahsoka
- Asajj
- Satine
- Rabbit
- Nika
- Ventress
- Raydonia
- Meena
- Kin
- Robb
- Sugi
- Rumi
- Tiplar
- Tiplee
- Teckla
Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015)
- Rey
- Finn
- Poe
- Dameron
- Hux
- Kylo
- Ren
- Maz
- Kanata
- Phasma
- Teedo
- Unkar
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
- Jyn
- Erso
- Cassian
- Andor
- Orson
- Baze
- Chirrut
- Saw
- Galen
- Bodhi
Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017)
- Rose
- Tico
- DJ
- Connix
- Holdo
- D’Acy
Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)
- Beckett
- Qi’ra
- Val
- Enfys
- Proxima
- Korso
- Durant
- Nest
Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019)
- Jannah
- Pryde
- Zorii
- Bliss
- Snap
The Mandalorian (2019)
- Lang
- Morgan
- Elsbeth
- Paz
- Vizsla
- Omera
- Winta
- Caben
- Stoke
- Mar
- Davan
- Trapper
- Wolf
- Jib
- Dodger
- Sash
- Ketter
- Carson
- Teva
- Valin
- Hess
- Kuiil
- Woves
More Names from The Mandalorian (2019)
- Karga
Meaning: too much
- Pershing
Meaning: someone who sells or grows peaches
- Cara
Meaning: friend
- Dune
Meaning: brown-skinned soldier
- Peli
Meaning: happy
- Motto
Meaning: a mutter or grunt
- Fennec
Meaning: fox
- Shand
Meaning: son of Seán
- Moff
Meaning: nickname for someone who is related by marriage to a famous person
- Gideon
Meaning: one who cuts down
- Koska
Meaning: scythe
- Reeves
Meaning: occupational name for a Steward or bailiff
- Mythrol
Meaning: gray
- Toro
Meaning: bull
- Calican
Meaning: black
- Ranzar (“Ran” for short)
Meaning: bounty hunter
- Malk
Meaning: nickname for a small person
- Migs
Meaning: natural love for people and life
- Mayfeld
Meaning: open country
- Xi’an
Meaning: Western peace
- Qin
Meaning: to lay out or exhibit
- Burg
Meaning: fortification or castle
- Gor
Meaning: wild ass; grave; desert
- Cobb
Meaning: lump
- Vanth
Meaning: yellow, golden, or fair
- Axe
Meaning: father of peace
- Tano
Meaning: suck or shoot
