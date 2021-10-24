Pop Culture

The Force Is Strong With These 'Star Wars' Names

Nowadays, everything has a fandom, from Supreme Court justices (RBG, obviously), to specific brands (Nike, Subaru, Coca Cola, you name it), to design styles (cottagecore, anyone?) and personal aesthetics. But before our preferences somehow morphed into personality traits — thanks to the existence of online communities, making it much easier to find other people with the same niche interests — being out-and-proud about your fandom could be seen as, well… a little geeky. For an example, look no further than the Star Wars trilogy. Although initially associated with the nerdy kids in school, the fandom has reached the point of people choosing Star Wars names for their offspring (and/or beloved pets).

The Star Wars fandom increased significantly after a new generation was exposed to the original movies and the seemingly never-ending stream of prequels and spinoffs. Exactly how many movies and TV shows are we talking about? While there are even more where these came from, the 12 main films in the Star Wars franchise are Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999); Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones (2002); Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005); Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018); Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016); Star Wars (1977); The Empire Strikes Back (1980); Return of the Jedi (1983); The Mandalorian (2019); Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015); Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017); Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019). And though there have been many TV shows based on Star Wars, arguably, none have had the impact of The Mandalorian, which Disney+ introduced in 2019.

So, though once seen as socially undesirably, people now own their Star Wars fandom and wear it with pride. While this can take many forms — think weddings, houses, costumes, conventions, and parties, to name but a few — one that’s constantly increasing in popularity is naming babies after Star Wars characters. Whether parents opt for Jedi names or look to other characters for inspiration, there are plenty to choose from between all of the films and TV shows in the Star Wars universe.

Here’s a whole galaxy’s worth of Star Wars names fans of the franchise, broken down by the movie or TV show with which the character is most closely associated.

Star Wars (1977)

  1. Luke
  2. Leia
  3. Skywalker
  4. Organa
  5. Darth
  6. Jedi
  7. Han
  8. Ben
  9. Kenobi
  10. Owen
  11. Vader
  12. Beru
  13. Jawa
  14. Dodonna
  15. Willard
  16. Taggi
  17. Motti
  18. Cantina
  19. Patron
  20. Tusken
  21. Trooper
  22. Kabe
  23. Brea
  24. Ponda
  25. Chall
  26. Daine
  27. Corey
  28. Shann
  29. Del
  30. Goren
  31. Melas

The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

  1. Lando
  2. Calrissian
  3. Yoda
  4. Boba
  5. Fett
  6. Lobot
  7. Veers
  8. Piett
  9. Ozzel

Return of the Jedi (1983)

  1. Anakin
  2. Moff
  3. Bib
  4. Fortuna
  5. Ackbar

Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)

  1. Amidala
  2. Padmé
  3. Palpatine
  4. Shmi
  5. Sio
  6. Panaka
  7. Binks
  8. Nass
  9. Maul
  10. Sebulba
  11. Wald

Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002)

  1. Dooku
  2. Tyranus
  3. Mace
  4. Windu
  5. Jango
  6. Bail
  7. Cliegg
  8. Lars
  9. Dexter
  10. Dormé
  11. Typho

Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005)

  1. Naboo
  2. Tion
  3. Medon
  4. Tarkin
  5. Cody
  6. Amedda
  7. Mas
  8. Nute
  9. Gunray

The Clone Wars (2008)

  1. Ahsoka
  2. Asajj
  3. Satine
  4. Rabbit
  5. Nika
  6. Ventress
  7. Raydonia
  8. Meena
  9. Kin
  10. Robb
  11. Sugi
  12. Rumi
  13. Tiplar
  14. Tiplee
  15. Teckla

Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015)

  1. Rey
  2. Finn
  3. Poe
  4. Dameron
  5. Hux
  6. Kylo
  7. Ren
  8. Maz
  9. Kanata
  10. Phasma
  11. Teedo
  12. Unkar

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

  1. Jyn
  2. Erso
  3. Cassian
  4. Andor
  5. Orson
  6. Baze
  7. Chirrut
  8. Saw
  9. Galen
  10. Bodhi

Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017)

  1. Rose
  2. Tico
  3. DJ
  4. Connix
  5. Holdo
  6. D’Acy

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

  1. Beckett
  2. Qi’ra
  3. Val
  4. Enfys
  5. Proxima
  6. Korso
  7. Durant
  8. Nest

Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

  1. Jannah
  2. Pryde
  3. Zorii
  4. Bliss
  5. Snap

The Mandalorian (2019)

  1. Lang
  2. Morgan
  3. Elsbeth
  4. Paz
  5. Vizsla
  6. Omera
  7. Winta
  8. Caben
  9. Stoke
  10. Mar
  11. Davan
  12. Trapper
  13. Wolf
  14. Jib
  15. Dodger
  16. Sash
  17. Ketter
  18. Carson
  19. Teva
  20. Valin
  21. Hess
  22. Kuiil
  23. Woves

More Names from The Mandalorian (2019)

  1. Karga

Meaning: too much

  1. Pershing

Meaning: someone who sells or grows peaches

  1. Cara

Meaning: friend

  1. Dune

Meaning: brown-skinned soldier

  1. Peli

Meaning: happy

  1. Motto

Meaning: a mutter or grunt

  1. Fennec

Meaning: fox

  1. Shand

Meaning: son of Seán

  1. Moff

Meaning: nickname for someone who is related by marriage to a famous person

  1. Gideon

Meaning: one who cuts down

  1. Koska

Meaning: scythe

  1. Reeves

Meaning: occupational name for a Steward or bailiff

  1. Mythrol

Meaning: gray

  1. Toro

Meaning: bull

  1. Calican

Meaning: black

  1. Ranzar (“Ran” for short)

Meaning: bounty hunter

  1. Malk

Meaning: nickname for a small person

  1. Migs

Meaning: natural love for people and life

  1. Mayfeld

Meaning: open country

  1. Xi’an

Meaning: Western peace

  1. Qin

Meaning: to lay out or exhibit

  1. Burg

Meaning: fortification or castle

  1. Gor

Meaning: wild ass; grave; desert

  1. Cobb

Meaning: lump

  1. Vanth

Meaning: yellow, golden, or fair

  1. Axe

Meaning: father of peace

  1. Tano

Meaning: suck or shoot

