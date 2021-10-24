Nowadays, everything has a fandom, from Supreme Court justices (RBG, obviously), to specific brands (Nike, Subaru, Coca Cola, you name it), to design styles (cottagecore, anyone?) and personal aesthetics. But before our preferences somehow morphed into personality traits — thanks to the existence of online communities, making it much easier to find other people with the same niche interests — being out-and-proud about your fandom could be seen as, well… a little geeky. For an example, look no further than the Star Wars trilogy. Although initially associated with the nerdy kids in school, the fandom has reached the point of people choosing Star Wars names for their offspring (and/or beloved pets).

The Star Wars fandom increased significantly after a new generation was exposed to the original movies and the seemingly never-ending stream of prequels and spinoffs. Exactly how many movies and TV shows are we talking about? While there are even more where these came from, the 12 main films in the Star Wars franchise are Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999); Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones (2002); Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005); Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018); Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016); Star Wars (1977); The Empire Strikes Back (1980); Return of the Jedi (1983); The Mandalorian (2019); Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015); Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017); Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019). And though there have been many TV shows based on Star Wars, arguably, none have had the impact of The Mandalorian, which Disney+ introduced in 2019.

So, though once seen as socially undesirably, people now own their Star Wars fandom and wear it with pride. While this can take many forms — think weddings, houses, costumes, conventions, and parties, to name but a few — one that’s constantly increasing in popularity is naming babies after Star Wars characters. Whether parents opt for Jedi names or look to other characters for inspiration, there are plenty to choose from between all of the films and TV shows in the Star Wars universe.

Here’s a whole galaxy’s worth of Star Wars names fans of the franchise, broken down by the movie or TV show with which the character is most closely associated.

Star Wars (1977)

Luke Leia Skywalker Organa Darth Jedi Han Ben Kenobi Owen Vader Beru Jawa Dodonna Willard Taggi Motti Cantina Patron Tusken Trooper Kabe Brea Ponda Chall Daine Corey Shann Del Goren Melas

The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Lando Calrissian Yoda Boba Fett Lobot Veers Piett Ozzel

Return of the Jedi (1983)

Anakin Moff Bib Fortuna Ackbar

Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)

Amidala Padmé Palpatine Shmi Sio Panaka Binks Nass Maul Sebulba Wald

Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002)

Dooku Tyranus Mace Windu Jango Bail Cliegg Lars Dexter Dormé Typho

Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Naboo Tion Medon Tarkin Cody Amedda Mas Nute Gunray

The Clone Wars (2008)

Ahsoka Asajj Satine Rabbit Nika Ventress Raydonia Meena Kin Robb Sugi Rumi Tiplar Tiplee Teckla

Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015)

Rey Finn Poe Dameron Hux Kylo Ren Maz Kanata Phasma Teedo Unkar

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Jyn Erso Cassian Andor Orson Baze Chirrut Saw Galen Bodhi

Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017)

Rose Tico DJ Connix Holdo D’Acy

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Beckett Qi’ra Val Enfys Proxima Korso Durant Nest

Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Jannah Pryde Zorii Bliss Snap

The Mandalorian (2019)

Lang Morgan Elsbeth Paz Vizsla Omera Winta Caben Stoke Mar Davan Trapper Wolf Jib Dodger Sash Ketter Carson Teva Valin Hess Kuiil Woves

More Names from The Mandalorian (2019)

Karga

Meaning: too much

Pershing

Meaning: someone who sells or grows peaches

Cara

Meaning: friend

Dune

Meaning: brown-skinned soldier

Peli

Meaning: happy

Motto

Meaning: a mutter or grunt

Fennec

Meaning: fox

Shand

Meaning: son of Seán

Moff

Meaning: nickname for someone who is related by marriage to a famous person

Gideon

Meaning: one who cuts down

Koska

Meaning: scythe

Reeves

Meaning: occupational name for a Steward or bailiff

Mythrol

Meaning: gray

Toro

Meaning: bull

Calican

Meaning: black

Ranzar (“Ran” for short)

Meaning: bounty hunter

Malk

Meaning: nickname for a small person

Migs

Meaning: natural love for people and life

Mayfeld

Meaning: open country

Xi’an

Meaning: Western peace

Qin

Meaning: to lay out or exhibit

Burg

Meaning: fortification or castle

Gor

Meaning: wild ass; grave; desert

Cobb

Meaning: lump

Vanth

Meaning: yellow, golden, or fair

Axe

Meaning: father of peace

Tano

Meaning: suck or shoot