This Mom Shared The Reality of Pregnancy Disappointment In Honest Video

Finding out that you’re pregnant can be super exciting — or super not. Lots of different emotions can arise along with such life-changing news, but for the most part, women are expected to keep the negative ones hidden.

That’s why it’s so important to have people like Michaela Teig Dunc, who shared a video to Tiktok showing her tearful, upset reaction to learning she was pregnant. It has since racked up over 1.6 million views.

Michaela and her husband have three children and had intended on being done until a surprise pregnancy derailed their plans.

The Tiktok first shows Michaela’s reaction immediately upon taking a pregnancy test.

“I don’t know what to do,” she says through tears. “I didn’t expect this at all.”

Thankfully, her best friend was there to comfort her.

“It will all be ok eventually,” her friend says, giving her a big hug.

“I know, but it doesn’t feel like it right now,” Michaela says.

Michaela expressed the emotions a lot of women likely feel but aren’t necessarily encouraged to share.

“I’m not excited, I’m freaked out,” she told her sister. “I was balling all day ... this was not supposed to happen ... this was not in my life plan.”

While her friends and family offered words of congratulations and excitement throughout the video, they also did not negate her anxieties.

A surprise pregnancy can be complicated and downright terrifying, even if you’re in a supportive relationship and/or already have children.

Pregnancy can significantly impact a mother’s health. Common complications include high blood pressure, gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, anxiety and depression, amongst others. It’s no joke, and it’s ok to worry about the potential impact on your health!

And another thing: you now have a whole extra child to worry about. A whole human!

However you feel about raising another kid, the finances on their own are enough to warrant some stress — the most recent report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated that on average, parents spend between $12,350 and $13,900 annually on child rearing expenses.

Commenters expressed their appreciation to Michaela for sharing her experience and shedding light on an important topic. Many shared that they personally related, and assured her that not being excited about the news doesn’t mean you’re not going to be a good, loving mother.

“Thank you for being honest. People need to see its ok to not be super excited. My third was a surprise and he’s 11 now and the best,” said mom_formerly_Danielle.

“Normalize the nonexcitement of surprise pregnancies,” said Faith Leetzow🦊. “I am in the same boat and would have the same reactions🥴.”

“I have a rare congenital defect that causes infertility, pregnancy loss and preterm labor. I got my rainbow and was overjoyed. But had a pregnancy scare later… and was terrified. Both are valid🫶🏻,” said Stormie Dawn.

Many commenters also praised Michaela’s friends and family for how they handled the news.

“‘It will be ok eventually.’ Ugh! How beautiful was that. Comforting you without downplaying your emotions. I love her!” said Brianne Pate.

“I’m just glad your friend was with [you so] your first reaction was with someone who let you feel your feelings. Best friends are priceless,” said andreaconduracki.

If you’ve ever felt less-than-thrilled about a positive pregnancy test, you know it’s not an easy thing to navigate. So shout-out to the moms like Michaela that make us feel less alone in our uncomfortable emotions!