Parents are often assumed to have all the answers. Whether your children are asking you why the sky is blue or a friend is marveling at how you seem to effortlessly balance work, socializing, and parenting, caregivers are nearly always seen as experts in what they do. When it comes to finances, though, it’s easy to feel uncertain. That’s where the Spruce mobile banking app steps in: Spruce makes budgeting, saving, and financial literacy clear and efficient for even the busiest of moms.

Spruce fintech platform is built by H&R Block, which is not a bank. Bank products by Pathward®, N.A., Member FDIC.

The Spruce app is designed to be accessible, customizable, and easy to understand, which is why it’s the ideal choice for busy, working parents always on the go. Whether you’re opening up your first savings account, budgeting for your child’s college fund, or simply looking to gain some more financial literacy, Spruce transforms financial tasks from daunting to doable.

Making Funds Available When You Need Them

Spruce’s financial tools offer the advantage of receiving your paycheck up to two days early† when you direct deposit, which can be crucial for necessities like grocery shopping or paying rent. Direct deposits are received transparently, helping alleviate the stress of waiting until payday. This makes planning and budgeting significantly easier, as Spruce keeps you informed not only of what funds you’ll have access to, but when you will have access to them.

High-Yield Savings That Make Sense

Opening up a savings account can be intimidating, especially when you’re not entirely sure what all the terms and fine print mean. Spruce understands this, and specifically designed the app to cut through the noise and make opening up a savings account an achievable task, even for the busiest parents among us.

Spruce users can opt in to earn a high-yield 3.50% APY‡ on Savings Account balances with unlimited transfers between your saving and spending accounts. Designed with ease-of-use in mind, Spruce provides helpful saving tools, such as the ability to save for up to two specific Saving Goals — like a new phone or other big purchase.

Budgeting (Actually) Made Easy

Budgeting is much easier said than done, especially when surprise expenses like doctor’s appointments or unexpected travel arise. H&R Block created Spruce with these challenges in mind, packing the app with useful features like budgeting tools such as the Watchlist and free insights to your credit score.*

The Spruce app is always accessible, with help just a few taps away. It’s an interactive, transparent, and adaptable tool that lets you make real-time changes to your budget as they happen, even when you’re on the go.

The Bottom Line

Financial management is a uniquely personal experience, and it can be hard to trust that the information you’re receiving is fair, accurate, and fit for your budget. This is even more true when you’re tasked with providing for the ones you care about most.

Spruce not only recognizes this but was specifically created with busy, working adults and parents in mind. The app’s budgeting tips, savings tools, and the ability to get your pay up to two days early work together to allow your finances to feel as clear and simple to navigate as possible.