The Money Tweaks You Make From Your First To Second Kid

When we decided it was time for our firstborn to have a sibling, I was overjoyed—and also, quickly overwhelmed. As much as I loved the idea of expanding our family, I also struggled with the reality of what our financial situation looked like at the time.

Fortunately, our families are nearby and are willing to watch the kids, so childcare was never an issue. But all of the basics, all the things that our new baby would need, couldn’t be bought with Monopoly money. We had always planned to have more than one kid, but I didn’t quite plan all the expenses that would come along with them.

In the end, we made it work with hand-me-downs and gently used bouncers from friends and family who had outgrown their use. I couponed and stacked deals and tried to cut corners where I could. We all survived — none of us is any worse for wear, but now that those days are in the rearview, I realize there’s a lot I would have done differently.

It was expensive then, but even more so now, starting or expanding a family is crazy expensive. There are the basics that every baby needs — milk or formula, diapers, clothes, but there are also extras that make life a bit more bearable.

After having our first kid, I quickly got rid of all the toys and contraptions (bouncer that was attached and secured by the door frame, I’m looking at you) she wasn’t using. I didn’t want the obnoxious amount of stuff cluttering up my basement. She was the first grandbaby (on both sides of the family), which meant she was showered with more stuff than we knew what to do with. But two and a half-ish years later, I would really regret purging all those things that could have been reused and saved me money.

Also, assuming that everything would go as smoothly as it did the first time was wildly naive. I envisioned having the same amount of time and energy to make homemade baby food and do other fun activities with my toddler to keep her entertained. Oh, how wrong I was. Turns out, when you have two small people who rely on you for everything from meals and entertainment to getting naps in, convenience is queen.

Did I want to spend more on extras like store-bought items or some of the newer gadgets that promised an easier transition into the life of being a mom of two? Not really. But I did, because it was well worth maintaining a shred more of my sanity.

One of the best investments I made was a massive swing in the living room. My newborn could sleep and chill, while I played with my toddler and folded laundry, and then a second, smaller, portable bouncer, that moved from room to room (hello, more than a two-minute shower) when I needed it.

Some of the money tweaks I made had less to do with actual savings (racking up dollars in my checking) and more to do with finding a healthy balance. Making sure I could afford all the things my kids needed, and also spending a little more on things that made life easier for me.

Parenting, budgeting, and finances look different for every family. Some houses have dual incomes, and others are single moms killing it every single day on their own. Regardless of what your financial reality looks like, there are a few pieces of advice I’d share — money tweaks that can help when you go from one to two kids.

Stock Up On Staples

Not everyone can afford to buy in bulk, and it isn’t always practical if you don’t have the storage space. But if your baby's formula is on sale, or there is a BOGO on diapers, stock up. Anytime you can use a coupon or get a deal (even if you don’t need it right that minute), it’s worth it. It’s a small thing to do that will give your finances some much-needed space to breathe.

No Shame in the Hand-Me-Downs Game

Anytime I go to the store, I can’t help but walk through the baby aisles. And as adorable as all of those little clothes are, I cringe thinking about how much I spent on outfits that my kids grew out of in the blink of an eye. Hand-me-down clothes, toys, bouncers, and more will save you big bucks.

Join Buy Nothing groups in your local community

No one understands how costly having two kids is than other moms. Check out Buy Nothing groups online and see what other moms are offering. Spending the time to go and pick up items is worth saving the money you’d otherwise have to spend.

Don’t forget, if you have extras that haven’t been used (or just gently), make sure to pay it forward and pass those on, back into the community.

Plan for things to go wrong

We all know that if something can go wrong, it will go wrong. Whether it’s unexpected medical expenses or if it takes four different formulas to find the right fit for your littlest one, there’s no doubt that having kids is expensive.

Leading up to your baby’s arrival, anytime you can stash away a few dollars, it can make a huge difference in the long run.

Invest in the Things that Bring You Joy

So, this might not save you money, but it’ll save you energy and sanity. They can be little things that make your day-to-day bearable, being a new mom of two. Stock up on your favorite K-Cup coffee; pick up that massive water bottle that’s gonna help you stay hydrated. These can be small investments, or they could be a little bit bigger, maybe something like scheduling yourself a massage a couple of weeks or months afterward.

The truth is, our kiddos do as well as we do (because yes, moms totally run the world). If you’re stressed out, they’re aware of that energy; the vibe being off. Especially your firstborn, whose world has recently been rocked by their new sibling (even if they’re thrilled to be a big sibling). Make these little investments and plan what you can before the chaos (even though it’s joyful chaos) is unleashed. It’s a win for everyone in the long run, and having a happy, healthy, enjoyable home is priceless.

Holly Garcia writes about parenting, mental health, and all the lifestyle things. She hails from the Midwest, where she’s raising her daughters and drinking copious amounts of coffee.