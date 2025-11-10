If you’re traveling internationally this holiday season, congratulations! First off, it’s so worth it. You’re about to pull off a major feat that will bring your family joy and give your kids memories they’ll treasure forever. We do want to acknowledge, though, that it’s likely you, the mom, doing much (ok, almost all) of the booking, planning, and prepping that’s going into the trip. And it’s a lot of work!

Between making reservations, calculating the correct number of pairs of underwear for each family member (pro tip: it’s more than you think), organizing snacks, and figuring out sleeping arrangements, we figured you could use a win. And we’re excited to share that one of your tasks — that one on your to-do list labeled “figure out cell service” — will actually be easy.

Introducing: Verizon TravelPass, a simple way to stay connected while you holiday internationally. Let us explain.

How It Works

Three things you should be able to do when you travel: stay connected with your crew, navigate a new environment and share pics in real time (plus maintain the ability to search crucial questions like “tantrums vacation normal?” and “babies jet lag? help”).

Luckily, Verizon has a simple solution for this. Their standard TravelPass gives you unlimited data*, talk, and text for $12 a day in over 210 countries and destinations. The best part is that it's a 24-hour session, so you only pay for the days you actually use your phone. Need to check Google Maps or text the grandparents? You're covered.

But here's the real parent-hack: If you have a qualifying plan, you can add the 3 TravelPass Days Perk. It’s $10 a month, and it banks you three full days of TravelPass access. That breaks down to a serious discount and can save you up to $26 a month.

Plus, if you add the perk before you go (that is: right about now), your TravelPass days are ready and waiting. The moment you land and switch off airplane mode, your session just starts. It's that simple. You'll avoid that "just landed" panic of trying to figure out connectivity options while juggling carry-ons and refereeing "I'm bored!" screams. Now that's a beautiful thing.

Flight Check

Family seated in different sections of your flight? Or, are you taking a different flight than the rest of your vacation crew? With the In-flight Daily Pass, you can stay connected when you're flying internationally. Whether you need connectivity on the plane to let family members know about ETA adjustments, change reservation times, or report any hilarious news to your besties back home, you’ll be able to communicate without any bumps.

The Details

No matter the duration of your trip — three days, a couple weeks, a month — Verizon has a travel plan to cater to your specific needs.

If you’re traveling by sea, try out the Cruise Daily Pass, which offers $20/day per line for unlimited data*, talk to the US and text. If you’re heading abroad for nine days or more, consider the International Monthly Plan: $100/month per line to add a 250 minutes, unlimited data and texts*. Both options offer significant savings compared to pay-as-you-go charges or alternative options.

And don’t let the “3 day” in the title fool you. With the $10/month per line offer, you can accrue up to 36 TravelPass days per line per year (just make sure to use them within 12 months). This makes it an excellent option if you’re planning a trip in advance. (We hate to say it, but spring break isn’t too far away).

All in all, holiday travel is stressful. But at the end of the day, you should be able to enjoy it... even as the vacation director. Verizon 3 TravelPass Days Perk makes one crucial thing easier than ever to check off your list: staying connected. At this time of year, that might be the greatest gift of all.

Stay connected on your trip abroad to what matters most with Verizon TravelPass.

*TravelPass/Perk Disclaimer: 5GB of high speed data, then unlimited data at 3G speeds for the remainder of the session. Cruise Daily Pass Disclaimer: 0.5GB of high speed data, then unlimited data at 3G speeds for the remainder of the session. International Monthly Disclaimer: After your first 20GB of high speed data, enjoy unlimited 3G data. Talk Overage: $0.25/min.