This New 3-in-1 Travel System Has Some Seriously Smart Features For Parents & Baby

I vividly remember the first time I took my son for a drive by myself. He was a few weeks old, and I finally felt ready to leave the house with him unaccompanied by another adult. I carefully strapped him into his car seat, adjusted my postpartum sweatpants, and started the car. So far, so good. I was making the turn out of our neighborhood — and feeling pretty proud of myself — when he started to wail. Spoiler: He wailed the entire rest of the ride. With no tools to soothe him, I was powerless, and by the time we made it home, I was in tears, too.

That experience came to mind when I first saw the new Evenflo Shyft Intuiti+ Travel System with the Revolve180 LiteMax NXT car seat with SensorySoothe — a new feature that plays sounds and illuminates lights to soothe your baby. Imagine if I’d had gear like this! That ride might have been entirely different (and even resulted in us, you know, going somewhere). Here are some of the exciting new features that make this system truly stand out.

SensorySoothe Technology

For my son, sound machines worked like magic, sometimes stopping him mid-cry and sending him into a peaceful snooze — but I didn’t always remember to bring one with us while out and about. The SensorySoothe feature fixes that problem with a super smart sound machine integrated directly into the infant car seat handle (yes, you read that right).

SensorySoothe has options to mix sound and lights and lets you create combinations based on your child’s preferences and developmental stage. You can choose from calming white noise, soothing lullabies, and even entertaining tunes as your little one ages. Plus, with the “Sync with Sound” feature, the lights will dynamically adjust to match the selected sound (baby dance party, anyone?). There’s even a gentle nightlight setting that’s creates the perfect ambient environment during after-dark travel.

You can activate SensorySooth through the Evenflo app, easily turn it on and off with the on-unit button, or enable it with voice activation through Siri or Google. That means if you’re in the driver’s seat and your baby starts to fuss, you can turn on your customized soothing sounds and lights hands-free — and bring your baby calm without ever taking your eyes off the road. A win-win.

Revolve180 LiteMax NXT Car Seat

If you haven’t strained a shoulder muscle trying to strap your baby into their car seat, have you even mom’d? The good news is that those days are over with this feature. As if the SensorySoothe technology wasn’t enough, this infant car seat offers one-hand, 180-degree rotation, so you can secure the straps while your baby is actually facing you, then rotate them back safely into position. Designed for infants 3 to 30 pounds, this car seat is what mom dreams are made of.

All-Wheel Suspension

Strollers — which traverse cobblestones, sidewalks, and grass and often have to be wheeled into crowded places through small doors — must be easy to navigate (which is not an easy feat for a full-size stroller, we might add). Thanks to the all-wheel suspension, you can enjoy an easy-to-maneuver, smooth ride in this lightweight, yet luxury stroller. Plus, it has high-traction rubber tires, which means your baby will feel cushioned no matter the terrain.

Extra-Large Storage Basket

My favorite part of being a parent is the love I have for my son… but a close second is being able to put my stuff in the stroller instead of having to lug it around. With an extra-large basket, this stroller can handle the diaper bag, your purse and coat, a book or two, and whatever else you pick up along the way.

The bottom line: The future of baby travel systems is here, and it’s bright (and soothing). If you're expecting, know someone who is, or simply need an upgrade, give this a look. (Hot tip: Evenflo is running promos between now and March 31, so you might have the chance to get this entire travel system at a discounted price! For full details, check out their site.) The sleep-deprived, spit-up-stained, desperate-for-something-that-really-works new mom who ends up with this system will thank you from the bottom of her heart.