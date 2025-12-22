RFK Jr. Pulls Federal Funding From The American Academy Of Pediatrics

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has terminated its grants to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) on the grounds that the organization of children’s doctors does not align with the Trump administration’s mission or priorities.

The grants, worth millions of dollars, are used to help the AAP, which consists of roughly 67,000 doctors across the country, get U.S. children the best medical care possible.

“AAP learned this week that seven grants to AAP under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are being terminated. This vital work spanned multiple child health priorities, including reducing sudden infant death, rural access to health care, mental health, adolescent health, supporting children with birth defects, early identification of autism, and prevention of fetal alcohol spectrum disorders, among other topics,” AAP CEP Mark Del Monte said in a statement.

The group says that the cut in funding will hurt families and kids.

“The Academy is proud of this work, and of the staff, pediatricians, and partners who were engaged in these important programs. The sudden withdrawal of these funds will directly impact and potentially harm infants, children, youth, and their families in communities across the United States,” he continued. “AAP is exploring all available options, including legal recourse, in response to these actions. The AAP remains committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of all infants, children, adolescents and young adults.”

The AAP has clashed with the current administration several times over the past year over topics including vaccines, autism, and gender and sexuality issues. Most recently, the AAP made the rare decision to break with CDC recommendations involving infant vaccine schedules.

“These grants, previously awarded to the American Academy of Pediatrics, were canceled along with a number of other grants to other organizations because they no longer align with the Department’s mission or priorities,” HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon told CNN in an email.

The HHS also cited the group’s use of “identity-based language,” such as “pregnant people.”

In July, the AAP sued the administration for their “unscientific” recommendations related to the COVID vaccine. That case is still in court.