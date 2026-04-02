Trump Says We Need To Focus Money On War, Not Daycare

President Donald Trump attended an Easter Luncheon on Wednesday, April 1, where he said some shocking things about what the federal government should be spending money on right now.

Hint: not on caring for our country’s very young or very old.

The President explained that the federal government should not be subsidizing daycare because they need to focus all of its money on war, and he did not parse words. He added that he did not think the federal government should be funding Medicaid or Medicare either.

“I said to [Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought], ‘Don’t send any money for daycare because the United States can’t take care of daycare,’” he said. “That has to be up to a state. We can’t take care of daycare. We’re a big country. We have 50 states. We have all these other people. We’re fighting wars.”

Currently, the federal government does assist with some daycare funding. But in January, they cut funding to 5 Democrat-led blue states: California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and New York.

“We can’t take care of daycare,” he continued. “You got to let a state take care of daycare, and they should pay for it too. They should pay. They’ll have to raise their taxes, but they should pay for it. And we could lower our taxes a little bit to them to make up.”

Up to this point, the Iran War has cost the United States an estimated $38 billion, and an estimated $1 billion more is spent on each passing day. At the same time, universal, fully-funded pre-kindergarten programming for every kid in the United States would cost an estimated $40 billion — almost the same amount.

“It’s not possible for us to take care of daycare, Medicaid, Medicare, all these individual things,” he concluded. “They can do it on a state basis. You can’t do it on a federal. We have to take care of one thing: military protection. We have to guard the country. But all these little things, all these little scams that have taken place … you have to let states take care of them.”

The event was live-streamed on YouTube, but the White House has since set the video to private.