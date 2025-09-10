How To Support Your Kid With ADHD For Back-To-School Season

You finally got into the swing of your summer schedule — just in time to completely change it up again when the kids are getting back to school. You’re not the only one feeling unsure about the new commute, carpool, and schedule. Your kids are affected, too. Adjusting to a new school year can be challenging for all children, and children diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) — approximately 7 million in the U.S.¹ — may experience the transition in distinct ways.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that makes it challenging to focus and control behavior.² People with ADHD experience a pattern of symptoms such as inattention (difficulty staying on task, sustaining focus, staying organized), hyperactivity and impulsivity (such as moving constantly, excessively fidgeting, tapping, or talking and acting without thinking or having difficulty with self-control), and sometimes a combined presentation of all of these symptoms.²

Supporting your child during this transition is an important step in getting ready for the new school year. For some families, that support may include behavioral strategies, school accommodations, therapy, or medication. The good news is you can help plan ahead. Here are some ways to support your child with ADHD as they head back to school.

Create A Schedule

The transition from a slower summer to an action-packed fall can lead to stress and frustrations (from both you and your child). Shifting from flexible summer schedules and adjusting to a new setting can take time. Children with ADHD may need extra time getting ready in the morning or getting used to a new environment.³ They can benefit from structure⁴, so creating a schedule in the weeks before school starts can make for an easier transition. Wake up your child at the same time every day, get them dressed, and go through a morning routine.

And don’t underestimate the power of a checklist for your child for a busy morning. They can help children with ADHD stay on task and remember what they’re supposed to do and complete their tasks.⁴

“Establishing consistent routines before the school year begins — such as using morning checklists, planning structured after-school activities, and setting regular bedtimes — can make a big difference,” says Dr. James Anderson, IV, MD, a pediatrician who specializes in working with kids with ADHD at Austin Regional Clinic and a Collegium Pharmaceutical paid partner. “I encourage families to make these routines enjoyable by using visual charts or personalized reward systems.”

Communicate With Teachers Early

Another effective way to help manage symptoms of ADHD for your child is talking and educating teachers about the needs of your child.⁴ Schedule a brief meeting to introduce yourself and your child to their teacher during the first week of school. Be sure to mention any necessary accommodations your child has, and set the tone for honest and open communication throughout the school year.

Create Or Revisit A 504 Plan

When reaching out to your child’s teacher, be sure to inquire about implementing a Section 504 plan or Individualized Education Plan (IEP). While both are designed to help set kids up for academic success, an IEP secures specialized instruction for your child that caters to their needs, while a 504 plan ensures necessary accommodations and modifications, like extra time on assignments.⁵

If both are already in place, now is a great time to review them to ensure they still fit your child’s needs.

Incorporate Movement Into Their Day to Day

Children with ADHD are often able to focus better with movement, because it gives their brains a physical input they crave.⁴ Get your child a stress ball to squeeze if they’re having difficulty focusing. It may help them attend to instruction while their teacher is speaking.⁴

You can also encourage them to take movement breaks if they’re able to.⁴ For example, if a teacher needs a volunteer to hand out books, they can take that opportunity to incorporate a movement break into their school day.

These strategies may help those with ADHD, but each person has individualized needs and should work with their healthcare provider to determine what works best for them as they get into the swing of the new school year.

Check In On Medication

Before the start of the school year, Anderson advises parents to schedule an appointment to talk to your child’s healthcare provider about their medication plan.

“The start of a new school year is also a good time to ensure children are on the right medication plan,” he explains. “Some may have taken a break over the summer, while others may be starting a new prescription to help them manage the demands of the school day.”

Chatting with your child’s doctor about available treatment options to treat ADHD symptoms is an important step that may help your child shine for the new school year.

There are several treatment options to explore; one option is JORNAY PM® (methylphenidate HCl), a prescription medication that may help increase attention and decrease impulsiveness and hyperactivity in children 6 and older with ADHD.

JORNAY PM is a federally controlled substance (CII) because it contains methylphenidate and has a high chance of abuse and misuse and may lead to substance use problems, including addiction.

Misuse and abuse of JORNAY PM can lead to overdose and death. Other serious side effects include sudden death in people with heart disease, increased blood pressure and heart rate, and new or worsening mental (psychiatric) problems. These are not all of the serious risks.

Please see below for additional important safety information, including Boxed Warning.

If you’re interested in learning more, ask your doctor about JORNAY PM. JORNAY PM is taken at night to help individuals tackle the next day, so their ADHD symptoms are being managed upon waking up. JORNAY PM works from morning through early evening, so kids are covered throughout the entire school day.

Navigating the back-to-school season may be difficult for children, including those with ADHD. Know that you’re not alone and with the right tools and support, you can navigate this transition together. Whether it’s building a new schedule, collaborating with teachers, or revisiting your child’s treatment plan, small, intentional steps can make a big difference. By advocating for your child and staying flexible as their needs evolve, you can help create a supportive foundation for the school year.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

JORNAY PM is a federally controlled substance (CII) because it contains methylphenidate and has a high chance of abuse and misuse and may lead to substance use problems, including addiction. Misuse and abuse of JORNAY PM can lead to overdose and death, which is increased with higher doses of JORNAY PM or if it is used in ways that are not approved, such as snorting or injection. Your healthcare provider (HCP) should check for signs of abuse, misuse, and addiction before starting and during treatment with JORNAY PM. JORNAY PM may lead to physical dependence after prolonged use, even if taken as directed by your HCP. Tell your HCP if you or your child have ever abused or been dependent on alcohol, prescription medicines, or street drugs.

JORNAY PM can be a target for people who abuse prescription medicines or street drugs. Keep JORNAY PM in a safe place to protect it from theft. Never give your JORNAY PM to anyone else, because it may cause death or harm them. Selling or giving away JORNAY PM may harm others and is against the law.

JORNAY PM should not be taken if you or your child is allergic to methylphenidate or any of the ingredients in JORNAY PM or is taking or has taken an antidepressant called a monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI) within the last 14 days.

JORNAY PM may cause other serious side effects, including:

Risks for people with serious heart disease. Sudden death has happened in people who have heart defects or other serious heart disease. Your HCP should check carefully for heart problems before starting JORNAY PM. Tell your HCP about any heart problems, heart disease, or heart defects. Call your HCP or go to the nearest hospital emergency room right away if there are any signs of heart problems, such as chest pain, shortness of breath, or fainting during treatment.

Sudden death has happened in people who have heart defects or other serious heart disease. Your HCP should check carefully for heart problems before starting JORNAY PM. Tell your HCP about any heart problems, heart disease, or heart defects. Increased blood pressure and heart rate. Blood pressure and heart rate should be checked regularly during treatment.

Blood pressure and heart rate should be checked regularly during treatment. Mental (psychiatric) problems, including new or worse behavior and thought problems, new or worse bipolar illness, new psychotic symptoms (such as hearing voices or seeing or believing things that are not real) or new manic symptoms. Tell your HCP about any mental problems, or about a family history of suicide, bipolar illness, or depression. Call your HCP right away if there are any new or worsening mental symptoms or problems during treatment.

including new or worse behavior and thought problems, new or worse bipolar illness, new psychotic symptoms (such as hearing voices or seeing or believing things that are not real) or new manic symptoms. Tell your HCP about any mental problems, or about a family history of suicide, bipolar illness, or depression. Painful and prolonged erections (priapism) in males. If painful and prolonged erections happen, get medical help right away.

in males. If painful and prolonged erections happen, get medical help right away. Circulation problems in fingers and toes (peripheral vasculopathy, including Raynaud’s phenomenon). Signs and symptoms may include fingers or toes feeling numb, cool, painful, sensitive to temperature, and/or changing color from pale, to blue, to red. Tell your HCP about any circulation problems in fingers or toes. Call your HCP right away if any signs of unexplained wounds appear on fingers or toes.

Signs and symptoms may include fingers or toes feeling numb, cool, painful, sensitive to temperature, and/or changing color from pale, to blue, to red. Tell your HCP about any circulation problems in fingers or toes. Slowing of growth (height and weight) in children. Children should have their height and weight checked often while taking JORNAY PM.

Children should have their height and weight checked often while taking JORNAY PM. Eye problems (increased pressure in the eye and glaucoma). Tell your HCP about any eye problems. Call your HCP right away if changes in vision or eye pain, swelling, or redness occurs.

New or worsening tics or worsening Tourette’s syndrome. Tell your HCP if any new or worsening tics or worsening Tourette’s syndrome occurs.

Before taking JORNAY PM, tell your HCP if you or your child:

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if JORNAY PM will harm an unborn baby.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. JORNAY PM passes into the breast milk.

Tell your HCP about all of the medicines that you or your child takes, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. JORNAY PM and some medicines may interact with each other and cause serious side effects. Especially tell your HCP if you or your child takes medicine to treat depression, including MAOIs.

Avoid drinking alcohol during treatment with JORNAY PM. This may cause a faster release of the medicine in JORNAY PM.

The most common side effects of methylphenidate include decreased appetite, trouble sleeping, nausea, vomiting, indigestion, stomach pain, weight loss, anxiety, dizziness, irritability, mood swings (affect lability), increased heart rate, and increased blood pressure.

The most common side effects of JORNAY PM in clinical studies in children ages 6 to 12 with ADHD include trouble sleeping, decreased appetite, restlessness (psychomotor hyperactivity), headache, nausea, mood swings and vomiting. These are not all the possible side effects of JORNAY PM.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

What is JORNAY PM?

JORNAY PM is a central nervous system (CNS) stimulant prescription medicine used for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in people 6 years of age and older. JORNAY PM may help increase attention and decrease impulsiveness and hyperactivity in people 6 years of age and older with ADHD. It is not known if JORNAY PM is safe and effective in children under 6 years of age.

Please see Medication Guide, and full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning.

JORNAY PM is a registered trademark of Ironshore Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Pharmaceutical Drug Advertisement Sponsored by Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

PP-JNY-US-0563 09/25