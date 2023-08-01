With support from Regeneron and Sanofi, Scary Mommy contributor Christa Lee spoke with Janelle, mom to 6-year-old Josiah, about her child’s experience with moderate-to-severe eczema. She opened up about her family's journey and how a novel approach helped them find relief. This is their story.

It started as a mild rash on my son, Josiah's, face as an infant. We had no idea how tough the road ahead of us would be.

I didn’t know much about the different care elements of eczema (also known as atopic dermatitis) when Josiah was first diagnosed with the disease. While I felt like I had the support of a really good pediatric dermatologist and a healthcare team that taught me how to keep his symptoms under control, I had to do a lot of my own research online and read mommy blogs because I didn’t have other people in my life who were dealing with this first-hand with their kids.

Over time, I learned that Josiah's eczema wasn't "just" a skin condition—it is a chronic inflammatory skin disease that can result in part from an overactive immune system, which can lead to itching and rashes. At the height of the eczema, he had flare-ups on his hand. I was afraid that his symptoms could get in the way of him doing the things he loves and impact his ability to participate in typical children’s activities.

Fast forward six years, and it’s so fulfilling to see him as the active, vivacious kid I know him to be. He’s a blue belt in taekwondo, and loves to play guitar like his dad. I now feel like an expert on eczema, but it took time to get there.

At first, when Josiah was 2-months-old, we noticed a rash on his face that the doctors believed to be due to baby acne. Then, when the rash spread to his arms, they chalked it up to a dairy allergy, which is a common condition that can present with bumps or pimples. So, we went through the motions of changing his formula to a milk-free version, and his skin was still itchy and dry. Something in my “Mom gut” told me it was more serious than that.

Thinking about this time of my life is difficult. I was a first-time mom with a young baby who obviously couldn’t tell me what was wrong, but I knew he was uncomfortable. When he was between 3 and 6 months old, he would scratch his skin so badly it would bleed. I had to bandage his entire arms to protect them. These were his toughest points, with the open wounds. When his skin would peel, it would become so sensitive to the point where he would try to get out of taking a bath. As a mom, that really hurt to see.

People had all sorts of advice and would constantly ask me questions like: “Are you moisturizing him enough?” If only they could see that it felt like we’d tried every over-the-counter skin-care product under the sun.

Eventually, I learned my parent’s intuition was right — it wasn’t simply dry skin, allergies or acne, like previous doctors considered, but it was actually moderate-to-severe eczema. With his doctor’s advice, we tried many topical prescription options that ended up not being right for Josiah. Over the next couple of years, as tough as it was seeing him deal with recurring signs and symptoms, it was manageable compared to what happened next.

Unfortunately, Josiah's eczema was especially bad when he was 3-years-old — there were times when we took him to the ER. His skin started to peel, and later began to ooze — a condition the doctors described as “weeping skin.” His skin issues looked different than your textbook definition, given skin conditions can present themselves differently on Black skin. Our dermatologist at the time thought it was possibly an allergy. I advocated for my son to receive more testing, and it was then we learned it was a staph infection due to complications from his eczema. That was a low point for me, and what made me realize we needed to take serious action.

When our previous doctor suggested Josiah try Dupixent® (dupilumab), I was nervous but optimistic. Dupixent is a prescription medicine used to treat adults and children 6 months of age and older with moderate-to-severe eczema that is not well controlled with prescription therapies used on the skin (topical), or who cannot use topical therapies. People shouldn't use Dupixent if they are allergic to it or its ingredients. Serious side effects include allergic reactions that can sometimes be severe, eye problems and joint aches and pain. Please see Important Safety Information below.

I learned that Dupixent is a biologic that is given by injection under the skin. It works by targeting a key source of inflammation under the skin, to help reduce itch and skin lesions.

I’ll be honest, Josiah didn't exactly welcome the shot in the beginning— what kid does? However, the nurses taught me different methods to help keep him still and make the process smoother for us. These sessions have become a part of our routine, and he can sit still for it now. He’s always been a curious boy and appreciated when he was told what was happening rather than us trying to distract him. We’d tell him, “We’re cleaning your skin now, we’re preparing for your shot.” It’s letting him know and be part of the process. When he needs to take a breath, we let him have the space to do that.

He eventually got used to the shots – Dupixent was helping him toward relief for his skin.

After starting on Dupixent, we saw a major difference in Josiah’s skin. His rashes were clearing up and he wasn’t itching as much. I could breathe a sigh of relief. In a clinical trial of children 6 months to 5 years of age, at 16 weeks: 28% on Dupixent plus a topical corticosteroid (TCS) saw clear or almost clear skin compared with 4% on TCS only, and 48% of children on Dupixent plus TCS had less itch compared with 9% on TCS only.

The most common side effects include injection site reactions, eye and eyelid inflammation, including redness, swelling, and itching, sometimes with blurred vision, cold sores in your mouth or on your lips, and high count of a certain white blood cell (eosinophilia).

For other parents with children experiencing moderate-to-severe eczema, I learned no two eczema cases are the same. This was just our experience, and it’s always important to consult with your healthcare provider about what is right for you or your child. But, looking back, it was a really rough road for us dealing with his eczema. If your child is suffering from moderate-to-severe eczema that is not under control, talk to your doctor about options, including Dupixent, to see if it's worth exploring.

To learn more about Dupixent (dupilumab) and access the full Prescribing Information, visit www.Dupixent.com/AtopicDermatitis/.

