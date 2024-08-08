What Having 3 Kids Taught Me About Surviving Back To School Season

As a mom of three, I don’t wing back-to-school season; I've learned the importance of strategy and organization. Smooth back-to-school routines ensure my kids feel prepared and supported, and they keep me from the frustration of overwhelm.

With three different schedules to juggle, I've become a pro at time management. Prioritizing tasks, anticipating potential challenges, and problem solving are my superpowers.

I’ve learned the importance of keeping an updated calendar. I can tell you the most durable brand of almost anything kid-related. I know hungry kids can’t focus on learning, so even if we’re running late, nobody’s skipping breakfast. Even on our busiest days, I’ll be tossing Horizon Organic milk boxes to my crew to wash down breakfast on the way to the bus stop.

The back-to-school transition is almost unavoidably hectic, but with the right strategies and tips, it really can be a breeze.