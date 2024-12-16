Alright, team. We’ve got some big games coming up (holiday parties) and the opposing team (our beloved family) is not about to go easy on us.

You know that well-meaning, but totally irritating, habit your family members have of trying to help parent your kids, but they actually are doing the exact opposite? Or trying to look after your kids in an unfamiliar house or environment? Well, one mom put a name to this experience, and she’s calling it “away game parenting.”

Mom and content creator Emily Haswell posted a video to TikTok, explaining what the term means.

“The thing that is so stressful about away game parenting is that you and your toddler are typically having an active power struggle that is months long, that is really embarrassing to have play out in front of other adults,” Haswell said. “They’re not going to understand the historical context there.”

Haswell gave the example of her 2-year-old daughter, who refuses to give up her bottle and use a sippy cup. Despite Haswell’s best efforts, nothing would help, so her compromise solution is to ask for ten sips from the sippy cup, and then allowing her daughter to use the bottle.

A completely reasonable solution when you’re an exhausted parent with a stubborn kid, right?

Well, Haswell’s relatives had plenty to say about her daughter’s habit, and as you can probably guess, none of it was particularly helpful. Away game parenting season means just a few too many players on the field, and none of them are familiar enough with the plays to make a meaningful difference.

“Poor Memaw will mean so well,” Haswell explained. “She'll say, ‘Sadie, you know sippy cups are for big girls?’ Memaw, you're bringing a knife to a gunfight right now. Do you think I've never mentioned to her that sippy cups are for big girls? She knows sippy cups are for big girls. She doesn't care to be a big girl.”

“Or, you know, beloved Uncle Bip-Bap is gonna go, ‘It's New Year's Eve. Let her have a sippy cup,’” she continued. “But, there's been no ceasefire called, babe! There's been no ceasefire called!”

Feel familiar? Parents in the comments certainly thought so, with many sharing what they expect their biggest away game obstacle to be.

“When they accidentally say the word you spelled out loud in front of the toddler…” one user commented.

“My toddler currently hates long sleeves and must push them up no matter the weather. My mom is always worried about him being cold. It’s going to be great...” added another.

Best of luck to all the parents gearing up for their own away games in the coming weeks. We’re rooting for you!