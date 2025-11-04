Because raising kids takes a village.
Parenthood is a wild, wonderful adventure…and at times, overwhelming. From midnight fevers to growth spurts, Wellstar Children's of Georgia delivers expert, compassionate care for every “Is this normal?” moment. That’s why more parents trust Wellstar for pediatric care — because raising tiny humans takes a health system that’s with you every step of the way.
“Parents know their kids better than anyone, and at Wellstar, we make sure their voices are heard and valued,” says Joanna Dolgoff, MD, a board-certified pediatrician at Wellstar Children's of Georgia. That level of respect for your parenting instincts is what transforms every appointment into a partnership and not a lecture.