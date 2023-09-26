Your Ultimate Holiday Toy Gift Guide From Walmart, Sorted By Age
Holiday shopping for kids can sometimes feel like planning a special ops mission, from cross-referencing wish list spreadsheets, budgets, and store websites, to carefully sidestepping towering toy displays and darting past fellow competitors — er, parents — with overflowing carts in your quest to make it to the right aisle before the shelves are cleaned out.
That’s why we’ve curated this list of coveted gifts for each age group from Walmart, for effortless one-stop shopping that’ll let you outsmart the holiday hustle and give the kids in your life the toys, gadgets, gear, and games they love most. Whether you’re looking for gifts for toddlers, teens, or in betweens, Walmart has beloved brands at always affordable prices so you can wrap up your shopping early — pun intended.
Ages 4 & Under
Whoever coined the phrase “all the bells and whistles” was probably shopping for a toddler, since gifts for this age group can often be as noisy and difficult to assemble as a middle school marching band. These four toys — most under $30 — require little to no setup and will provide hours of creative, educational play, from driving Lightning McQueen through a LEGO DUPLO car wash to making beloved children’s books come alive with a Little Tikes Story Dream Machine.
Storytime comes to life with the easy-to-use Little Tikes® Story Dream Machine™. Children can watch, listen, and read along to their favorite stories.
Kids will have a ball rolling their favorite Sesame Street friends down the twisty, curvy chutes of this multilevel playset.
Kids can take farm animal fun wherever they go with the Take-Along Sorting Barn! Fit the 10 wooden play pieces into shaped holes in the sturdy wooden barn, or stand the pieces up for pretend play.
Ages 5 - 7
This age group is the sweet spot for big playsets and more complex creative toys since kids over 5 have advanced small motor skills and boundless imaginations. Ride this year’s wave of Barbie fever with the Barbie Dreamhouse, a 75+ piece set that includes the tallest Dreamhouse slide to date, or make their little jaws drop with an ultra-realistic Baby T-Rex that moves and roars.
Kids can host the ultimate pool party with the Barbie Dreamhouse! This deluxe doll house has the tallest slide in the Barbie Dreamhouse series to date, with a three-story spiral design.
The most realistic dinosaur you can hold and control, Baby T-Rex looks real, sounds real and feels real thanks to animatronic puppetry.
Explore four levels of racing, stunting and storytelling in the Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage. Comes with two Hot Wheels vehicles.
Ages 8 - 11
Firmly out of “baby toy” territory, kids 8-12 will love a high-tech toy or advanced game that’ll challenge them. Monopoly Chance offers a high-stakes, lightning-fast card-flipping take on the classic board game that’ll crown a winner in 20 minutes, leaving plenty of time for your favorite pre-adolescent to master the Gotrax Edge Hoverboard or build a LEGO replica of the 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R.
Hoverboard with LED wheels and headlights, featuring a self-balancing mode, easy to learn for kids over 44 pounds and safe for adults up to 176 pounds.
Risk it all with the flip of a card! The Monopoly Chance game is the high-stakes, card-flipping version of the Monopoly game—and it only takes about 20 minutes to play.
This buildable LEGO Speed Champions Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) replica model car building kit is inspired by the iconic car from the explosive 2 Fast 2 Furious movie.
Ages 12+
Anyone who has or knows a teen can tell you they can be tough customers, but regardless of their penchant for eye rolls, these big kids are still kids, and the right gift just might render them speechless (for once). We love seriously advanced LEGO sets for this age group, like the collectible 2-in-1 Harry Potter Expecto Patronum, or a trendy two-wheeled mode of transport to keep them riding in style until they get their driver’s license.
The 24" Ozark Trail Glide mountain bike has a lightweight aluminum frame with a specially tapered headtube, which makes this mountain bike designed specifically for a teen's trail-riding needs.
Build and display protection from the Dementors with this spellbinding 2-in1 LEGO Harry Potter Expecto Patronum collectible set.
Whether you're interested in a sleek urban commuter scooter or a low-key weekend scooter, the Razor Carbon Lux kick scooter offers just what you're looking for. Holds up to 220 lbs.
Need more toy ideas? Check out Walmart’s full selection of toys in the Walmart Toy Shop.