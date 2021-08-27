Make Sure Your Child’s School Is Safe For LGBTQ+ Students & Families––Here’s How

Meeting school administrators where they’re at is one of the ways parents can begin having open and honest conversations about how they can help raise LGBTQ allies. Especially when it comes to biases and beliefs, people will sacrifice their lives defending what they believe. So more than meeting them where they’re at, speaking to a person’s potential is the most powerful approach parents can take when navigating complex conversations around gender and sexuality.
- What am I doing to prepare my children (or students) for the new world in which they’ll live?
- How am I intentionally, mindfully, and actively raising allies?
- How am I accounting for the gender and sexual diversity of all youth?
- Is there a way I can take proactive steps to help youth access age-appropriate information?
- If I don’t know how to have conversations about gender and sexuality, is there a person or an organization I feel comfortable learning from?
Five Tips For the New School Year:
- Have conversations—Ask your child’s school where they stand on matters pertaining to the LGBTQ community. This may sound like a no-brainer, but it’s the step a lot of parents and caregivers don’t remember they can ask.
- Student and/or parent groups—Are there GSAs or other LGBTQ-affirming student organizations at your child’s school? Are there LGBTQ-friendly parenting groups?
- Visibility matters—Is there signage or stickers that teachers can display in their classroom to let students know they’re in an LGBTQ-affirming space? In Los Angeles as an example, Los Angeles Unified School District has “OUT Safe School” badges that school administrators can wear. It’s a great way to let LGBTQ youth know they have safe people they can talk to. It also lets non-LGBTQ youth see allies.
- Visibility matters—if your child’s school doesn’t currently have LGBTQ-related children’s books, would they be interested in getting some donated? Two organizations that donate LGBTQ-related children’s books to schools are: Gender Nation and Hope in a Box. It’s a proactive step any parent and caregiver can take in getting LGBTQ-related books into more schools across the country. In California alone, Gender Spectrum has donated LGBTQ-children’s books to San Diego Unified School District, Los Angeles Unified School District, and Fresno Unified School District.
- Advocacy and accountability—Teachers have a responsibility to not make assumptions about their students’ identities—and that includes their sexual orientations and gender identities. We also live in a fast-changing world and a lot of teachers in schools want to help, they just don’t know what to do or where to begin. Ask if your child’s school is interested in having an LGBTQ teacher-training.