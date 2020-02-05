Parkland Victim’s Dad Removed From SOTU After Shouting At Trump

Tom Williams/Getty

Fred Guttenberg was escorted from the speech after an outburst during Trump’s message about gun laws

Fred Guttenberg, the father of 14-year-old Parkland victim Jaime, was removed from the State of the Union speech last night after shouting in protest during President Trump’s message about the Second Amendment. Guttenberg, who was invited to attend by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was heard shouting from the Speaker’s box, and was quickly escorted out by police afterward.

Jaime Guttenberg was one of 17 people killed in the 2018 Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Following the tragic loss of his daughter, Fred Guttenberg became an outspoken activist for stricter gun laws and a critic of Trump’s lack of action in that respect.

Guttenberg started shouting in protest after Trump said: “Just as we believe in the First Amendment, we also believe in another constitutional right that is under siege all across our country. So long as I am President, I will always protect your Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.”

Reporters claim Guttenberg was making a statement about “victims of gun violence like my daughter” when plainclothes police officers came and removed him from the Capitol.

Guttenberg took to Twitter to offer insight and an apology for his protest. “Tonight was a rough night,” he says. “I disrupted the State of the Union and was detained because I let my emotions get the best of me.”

(1,2) Tonight was a rough night. I disrupted the State Of The Union and was detained because I let my emotions get the best of me. I simply want to be able to deal with the reality of gun violence and not have to listen to the lies about the 2A as happened tonight. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) February 5, 2020

He says he was unable to “listen to the lies about the second amendment” delivered by Trump.

(2,2) That said, I should not have yelled out. I am thankful for the overwhelming support that I am receiving. However, I do owe my family and friends an apology. I have tried to conduct myself with dignity throughout this process and I will do better as I pursue gun safety. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) February 5, 2020

“I should not have yelled out,” he continues. “I am thankful for the overwhelming support that I am receiving. However, I do owe my family and friends an apology. I have tried to conduct myself with dignity throughout this process and I will do better as I pursue gun safety.”

Many people immediately responded to his apology by saying he didn’t owe one.

You don’t owe anyone an apology. Thank you for doing the best you could. I could not have done any better. 💜 — Caissie St.Onge (@Caissie) February 5, 2020

You owe no one an apology. What you did was in the best civil disobedience tradition in America’s storied history of citizens speaking truth to power. The cause you fight for is just. Emotions need not always be controlled particularly not when confronting grave evil. Thank you! — Chris Carnahan 🇺🇸 (@xtrixcyclex) February 5, 2020

Fred, your work on ending gun violence has helped transform the debate in our country. Thank you for your passion and commitment, and willingness to say #EnoughIsEnough. #ImWithFred #EndGunViolence — Carolyn B. Maloney (@CarolynBMaloney) February 5, 2020

You owe an apology to no one. Congress should apologize to you. — Mara Gay (@MaraGay) February 5, 2020

Fred, you’re emotions got the best of you because you have suffered a loss no one should EVER suffer. You were promised change, reform... and you’ve gotten nothing. Please don’t apologize. You did nothing wrong. You are the epitome of dignity and nothing will change that! — 𝑅𝑒𝑔𝒾𝓈𝓉𝑒𝓇 𝓉𝑜 𝒱𝑜𝓉𝑒 🇺🇸 (@a__rho) February 5, 2020

When lives are on the line, you can be excused for not being polite. I don’t think that’s how it’s worked throughout history. Nothing was ever achieved without disrupting the status quo. #goodtrouble — amy s 🍑 (@asluvsjess) February 5, 2020

Grateful to call you an ally. You stood by CA when we fought for the toughest gun safety laws in the nation—and won. We simply should not have to live in fear of going to a movie, a concert or sending our kids to school. Thank you for your advocacy. I know Jaime would be proud. https://t.co/R2IZGPhUsR — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 5, 2020

David Hogg, a fellow Parkland student who became a gun rights activist in the wake of the massacre at his high school, tweeted in support of Guttenberg as well: “Tonight he stood up to a president that believes peace and the second amendment are mutually exclusive and was removed.”

.@fred_guttenberg lost his daughter in the Parkland shooting and has worked every day since to end gun violence. Tonight he stood up to a president that believes peace and the second amendment are mutually exclusive and was removed.#ImWithFred pic.twitter.com/RprctMp2iE — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 5, 2020

The epidemic of gun violence in America has turned many grieving parents into activists during the last decade. Congresswoman Lucy McBath, who lost her son to gun violence, says that her activism and work in Congress allows her to still “mother” her son Jordan, who was killed in a shooting back in 2012.

“We are not going away. Too many people are dying,” Fred Guttenberg said last year on the one-year anniversary of the shooting. “I’m certain that she’s on my shoulder now telling me, ‘You can’t put up with this. You need to be strong,'” he said.