Paul Rudd Has Found The Fountain Of Youth––Twitter Responds In The Best Way

At some point, we look in the mirror, and BAM, there are five gray hairs screaming back at us. And then there’s the adult acne which magically appears out of the freakin’ blue. I’ll be 40 in six months and my face surely tells the story about how I am aging, including the gray hairs that boldly announce themselves from my hairline. My 40 doesn’t look anything like Paul Rudd’s forty (he’s actually 52 and looks like he’s 30). Let’s talk about why this may be the case — Twitter did!

It all started with a post by Indian restaurant owner Asma Khan, located in the U.K. who wrote in her caption on Twitter, “When Paul Rudd returns to your restaurant and brings Dan Levy with him!!!”

When Paul Rudd returns to your restaurant and brings Dan Levy with him!!! pic.twitter.com/pkRtnF9pDt — Asma Khan (@Asma_KhanLDN) August 1, 2021

Twitter got all hot and bothered by Asma’s post of Paul and friend Dan Levy, who plays David on “Schitt’s Creek.” I am not even straight and I can appreciate the good looks of both of these men. I mean, Ashley just got right to the point:

…. I can’t even take how good Paul Rudd looks fuck https://t.co/4jr9OlUM0F — Ashley ❁ (@Ashleyy_108) August 2, 2021

Men weighed in too. Like Declan here, who reminds us of Paul Rudd’s actual, chronological age.

Amazing!! Also a reminder that Paul Rudd is 52. FIFTY TWO — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) August 1, 2021

And some of us are just dismayed that our aging processes are not parallel with Paul Rudd’s.

I was born looking older than Paul Rudd. — Amanda B (@amandajpanda) August 1, 2021

Me at 25 Paul Rudd at 52 pic.twitter.com/7uJUVs0KC9 — Henna 🦋 (@virixart) August 1, 2021

Paul Rudd and I are the same age, but I’m not certain we’re the same species. pic.twitter.com/0h6dyxiVKy — Chris Is Basking In His Mediocrity (@tchris131) August 1, 2021

I mean really, what is Paul’s secret to aging (or, more accurately, not)? In a 2018 interview on YouTube promoting the release of “Ant-Man and the Wasp” he joked that most of the film’s budget went to de-aging him, and it’s “a bigger budget than even the ants.” He’s funny and handsome — is there a better combination out there? Nope!

Esther took the time to do a side-by-side comparison of present-day Paul Rudd and Paul Rudd circa 1995, and just … how?!

1) Paul Rudd last night

2) Paul Rudd 26 years ago I’ve aged more in the time it’s taken me to compose this tweet than Paul Rudd has since 1996. pic.twitter.com/s1Iq4x873J — Esther Ciammachilli #WeMakeWAMU (@EstherCinDC) August 1, 2021

Of course, since it’s the internet, theories abound. What kind of Benjamin Button wizardry …

There’s a painting of Paul Rudd rotting in an attic somewhere. pic.twitter.com/aQMRO5GspH — Bevin Keefer (@Bevin716) July 30, 2021

I tell you when Paul Rudd runs out of virgin's blood to drink, I'm going to be there to watch his face decompose before my eyes. — Stewie Loves Coffee ☕ (@stewiecoffee) August 1, 2021

What we all know, I hope, by now, is that we can’t all age like Paul Rudd. We can try but few will succeed. But damn, Paul, what will you look like in eight years when you turn 60?

I tried finding “his secret” to explain why he looks so good and ages so well, but the internet did not help me provide you with the answer. PBS News Hour also tried (without success) to figure what Paul Rudd does exactly to stay youthful and get the “Paul Rudd effect.” They had dermatologists who had something to say too, which you can read more about here. I am sure Paul Rudd is feeling his age like the rest of us, but he makes it look good.

I can’t tell you why my knee pains me every single day, or why age spots seem to be appearing, though I have an idea (because I have 3 kids), or why hairs began growing on my chin. I don’t know why — these things just happen.

… Unless you’re Paul Rudd, apparently.