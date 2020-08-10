9 People Have COVID-19 From The Viral Crowded Hallway Photo School

Good Morning America/Youtube

First, a photo of a packed hallway went viral. Now at least nine people at this Georgia school have tested positive for COVID-19

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and case numbers being on the rise in many states, schools in some areas have already attempted to open for the fall semester. And if you’ve been online at all in the last few weeks, you’ve probably seen viral photos from the hallway of a high school, packed with students, very few masks in sight, and certainly no social distancing. That high school is North Paulding High in Dallas, Georgia, and this week, it’s shut down again because at least nine students and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the first day of school in Paulding County, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/fzdidaAABM — 🇯🇲Black🇭🇹Aziz🇳🇬aNANsi🇹🇹 (@Freeyourmindkid) August 4, 2020

Buzzfeed News reports that six students and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, and Principal Gabe Carmona confirmed that all nine people who tested positive were at the school “for at least some time last week.” On Sunday, Paulding County School District Superintendent Brian Otott announced that in-person classes would be suspended on Monday and Tuesday this week, and that the district isn’t ruling out the possibility that classes may be canceled for longer than that.

This is not what I have been stressing. Shutting down has never been what I wanted. This letter could have easily said that they made masks mandatory, but no. Paulding hasn’t made masks mandatory due to Gov. Kemp. If we had opened safely, with masks, we could still go to school. pic.twitter.com/695PPMtWFK — hannah (@ihateiceman) August 9, 2020

Students, including Hannah Watters, who originally shared the viral hallway video, have criticized the school for saying it can’t force students to wear masks.

“Wearing a mask is a personal choice, and there is no practical way to enforce a mandate to wear them,” Otott said in a previous letter to students and parents, sent out soon after the hallway photo started making the rounds online. “What we will do is continue to strongly encourage all students and staff to wear masks.”