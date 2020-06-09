PBS Kids Hosting Event For Parents To Talk To Kids About Race

PBS

PBS Kids is hosting a special event for parents today at 3:30 p.m. ET

Being in the midst of a civil rights movement has made it clearer than ever just how important it is to have discussions about racial injustice with everyone — family, friends, colleagues, and children. PBS Kids will be hosting a “special event” for parents, airing live today at 3:30 p.m., to teach parents how to have a conversation with young children about race and violence against the Black community.

A panel of parents, educators, and child development and trauma experts will help parents navigate the topic, including tough topics. According to the PBS Kids website, they’ll touch on the following questions: How can parents of Black children continue to instill confidence and pride in young kids while also explaining the racial inequity and barriers that continue today? And, how can parents of non-Black children help young kids understand their role in confronting anti-Black racism?

Parents, white parents especially, need to learn how to tackle these topics and questions now, of course, and also make them a regular part of family discussions from now on.

Over the weekend, Sesame Street tackled these topics in conjunction with CNN during a Town Hall, called “Coming Together: Standing Up To Racism.” Trying to explain the violence of police brutality and the protests on the news to small kids, but avoiding those discussions is part of the problem, and Sesame Street handled it beautifully.

Elmo and his dad, Louie, had an honest conversation about the protestors outside their home who were changing, “Black Lives Matter.” Louie explains to Elmo that these people are coming together to protest.

“Not all streets are like Sesame Street. … What we are seeing is people saying 'enough is enough.' They want to end racism.”@Elmo’s dad Louie explains why people are protesting across the US. https://t.co/icV04F4FNW #CNNSesameStreet pic.twitter.com/1efrMAzZ8V — CNN (@CNN) June 6, 2020

“They’re gathering together to protest,” Louie explains to Elmo. “A protest is when people come together to show they are upset and disagree about something. They want to make others aware of the problem. Through protesting, people are able to share their feelings and work together to make things better.”

He tells Elmo that protestors often make signs. He shows Elmo one he made that says “Love Justice Peace” for a protest he plans to join later.

“They look upset,” Elmo asks his dad. “Are the protesters sad?”

“They are sad and upset and they have every right to be, Elmo. People are upset because racism is a huge problem in our country,” Louie says. It’s a must-watch with children of any age, quite honestly.

Though the PBS Kids event is just for parents, it’ll be chock full of vital information on how to understand and unpack many avenues of racism — which is valuable for ourselves and our kids. The live event will be recorded and available to view and share shortly after it airs at 3:30 p.m. ET on the PBS KIDS for Parents YouTube channel. You can register for the event here.