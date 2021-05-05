Peloton Recalls All Treadmills After A Child’s Death & Several Injuries

Ethan Miller/Getty

Peloton recalls their Tread and Tread+ after the death of a child and several reports of injuries

Peloton sent shockwaves through the fitness world today with the announcement that they’d be recalling their popular line of treadmills. The decision comes after the tragic death of a six-year-old child and 72 reports of adults, children, pets, and objects “being pulled under the rear of the [Tread+] treadmill, including 29 reports of injuries to children such as second- and third-degree abrasions, broken bones, and lacerations,” according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The brand’s Tread and Tread+ are included in the recall, which was announced by Peloton and the CPSC. “Consumers who have purchased either treadmill should immediately stop using it and contact Peloton for a full refund or other qualified remedy as described in the press releases below,” the recall notice reads. The equipment was retailing for $2,495 and $4,295 respectively.

Peloton CEO John Foley says, “The decision to recall both products was the right thing to do for Peloton’s Members and their families. I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+. We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize. Today’s announcement reflects our recognition that, by working closely with the CPSC, we can increase safety awareness for our Members. We believe strongly in the future of at-home connected fitness and are committed to work with the CPSC to set new industry safety standards for treadmills. We have a desire and a responsibility to be an industry leader in product safety.”

Foley is referring to the brand’s response to the CPSC’s initial consumer warning about the potential dangers of the treadmills. “Any consumer using the Peloton Tread+ who has or could have a pet, child, or object around this device, this warning is for you,” said Joseph Martyak, director of communications for the CPSC said of the agency’s April 17th statement. The statement was issued after the six-year-old child’s death by a Tread+.

At the time of the child’s death, Foley issued a March 18th statement to advise users of the tragedy and recommend safety tips. “We design and build all of our products with safety in mind. But in order to help ensure that you and your family members stay safe with Peloton products in your home, we need your help,” he wrote along with suggestions to keep children and pets away from Peloton equipment “at all times.”

In the past several weeks, the CPSC has issued reports detailing child injuries resulting from the Tread+. One of those reports involved a 3-year-old child “found by father to be not breathing and pulseless – he was resuscitated and now has significant brain injury,” the report reads. The child was also found to have “marks on his back, neck injury and petechiae on face.”

For Tread+ users, Peloton is advising users to stop using the machine and contact Peloton for a full refund, which will be available through November 6, 2022. After that, only a partial refund will be offered. They’re offering consumers who don’t want the refund the option of moving the Tread+ to a safer spot in the home that kids and pets don’t have access to. The company says they’ll be issuing software improvements that will automatically lock the treadmill after each use and require a 4-digit passcode to unlock it.

For Tread users, the company is offering a full refund or the chance to have the treadmill inspected and repaired to prevent future incidents.