Some Heroes Are Prank-Calling Trump’s Voter Fraud Hotline

People are prank calling Trump’s voter fraud hotline, and the calls are going viral

The votes have been counted, but President Donald Trump still refuses to admit defeat to President Elect Joe Biden. In an effort to bring justice to what he considers a rigged election, the former reality star has set up a voter fraud hotline, a safe place where people can call and report any suspicious behavior, incidents, or encounters they experienced during the voting process. The hotline is likely being flooded with calls — but not the kind that Trump hoped for. A viral social media campaign urging people to prank call the hotline is sweeping the internet, and some of the calls are freaking hilarious.

“Help stop voter suppression, irregularities and fraud. Tell us what you are seeing,” urged Trump’s campaign.

According to ABC News, campaign staffers have been busy fielding the phone calls — most of which are anti-Trump messages, memes, songs, hilarious fake reports, and movie clips.

One girl imitated Sookie Stackhouse from the show True Blood, rambling on about how “vampires deserve the same rights as anybody else.”

Sookie Stackhouse calls the Donald Trump Voter Fraud Hotline pic.twitter.com/nW1q8hPZxo — Black Magic Barbie (@blkmagicbarbie) November 7, 2020

Another, Alex Hirsch, creator of the Disney Channel TV show Gravity Falls, “saw a man, he walked into this building and he was wearing black, a black hat, black mask a striped shirt and a red tie. I believe there were hamburgers in his bag and he was saying rubble rubble, like burglar,” he said, describing the McDonald’s Hamburglar. “I think he was Antifa. Can I speak to Rudy Giuliani?”

This prank call on the 'voter fraud' hotline has me weak😂pic.twitter.com/jw0ejqqWvx — major_Ray🧢⚔️ (@major__Ray) November 8, 2020

Just called the voter fraud hotline and met my future wife pic.twitter.com/plG5xFhlSP — ben (@dietbenloftus) November 8, 2020

One guy named Ben couldn’t get enough of calling the hotline. On one hilarious call he claimed to be “Johnathan Knoxville” — aka Johnny Knoxville. “So I voted in Pennsylvania and I had an irregular experience,” he began. He claimed that the person he handed his ballot to, “urinated all over” his ballot, which was “confusing to him.” Clearly the woman on the other line knew what was up, and asked him if he “ate it afterwards.”

I just called the Trump voter fraud hotline at 1-888-630-1776. I'm VERY concerned and let them know everything. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/2WYqvWGgOF — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) November 9, 2020

Sportswriter Jeff Pearlman also got a kick out of the hotline, leaving a message. He told them he was a “huge supporter” and then went on to explain in detail the plot to Diff’rent Strokes.

PLEASE don’t call the Trump Voter Fraud hotline at 1-888-503-3526 and play them the losing sound from The Price Is Right. pic.twitter.com/UebtDPi5K5 — Mike C (@mikecicons) November 7, 2020

One particularly short but sweet call consisted of a simple noise: the losing sound from The Price Is Right.

One Black comedian from South Carolina, reported that “some Blacks” were voting. “Is that legal?” he asked, fighting through laughter.

We also have some absolute hero submitting the entire script from Bee Movie. *chef’s kiss*

Someone submitted the entire script to Bee Movie to Trump's voter fraud tipline AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA https://t.co/mTNYFAoSCf — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) November 9, 2020

Just because you can fit the entire Bee Movie script into Rudy’s fraud form doesn’t mean you should paste the entire Bee Movie script into Rudy’s fraud form. But it IS possible, just so you know. pic.twitter.com/M8ivqONxWw — Chris Evans’ Beard, not the Four Seasons Hotel (@EvansBeard) November 7, 2020

Trump’s son, Eric Trump, responded to the fraud calls with an equally hilarious tweet. “The DNC is spamming our voter fraud hotline to bog down the thousands of complaints we are receiving!” he said in a tweet Friday. “Wonder what they have to hide.”

The @DNC is spamming our voter fraud hotline to bog down the thousands of complaints we are receiving! Wonder what they have to hide. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 7, 2020

Just in case you want to report fraud — or just feel like channeling your 1990s self with a prank call — the number is 1-800-895-4152.