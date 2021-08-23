Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine Gets Full FDA Approval

Scott Olson/Getty

Pfizer’s COVID vaccine is officially the first to get full FDA approval

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just gave full approval to Pfizer’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, paving the way for vaccine mandates at schools, businesses, and hospitals across the country. The Pfizer shot is the first COVID vaccine to receive FDA approval.

The FDA put out a press release announcing the milestone, sharing that the vaccine will now be marketed as Comirnaty. The FDA has approved the shot for individuals over age 16 but continues to be available via emergency use authorization for kids ages 12-15 and the administration of a third dose for immune compromised individuals.

Today, FDA approved the first COVID-19 vaccine for the prevention of #COVID19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older. https://t.co/iOqsxXV1fj — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 23, 2021

“The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. “While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated. Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.”

Like Woodcock says, let’s hope the FDA approval is what some hesitant folks need to get the shot because the delta variant is tearing through the U.S. and the more people who get the shot, the better we can slow the spread.

The FDA was sure to let the public know that just because the vaccine was quickly approved for emergency use doesn’t mean it hasn’t gone through rigorous testing. “Our scientific and medical experts conducted an incredibly thorough and thoughtful evaluation of this vaccine. We evaluated scientific data and information included in hundreds of thousands of pages, conducted our own analyses of Comirnaty’s safety and effectiveness, and performed a detailed assessment of the manufacturing processes, including inspections of the manufacturing facilities,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “We have not lost sight that the COVID-19 public health crisis continues in the U.S. and that the public is counting on safe and effective vaccines. The public and medical community can be confident that although we approved this vaccine expeditiously, it was fully in keeping with our existing high standards for vaccines in the U.S.”

Pfizer submitted their vaccine for emergency approval back in May and more than 204 million doses of the shot have been administered so far via emergency use authorization. With FDA approval, more businesses, schools, and other venues will be able to mandate vaccines for their employees and guests. Let’s hope this exciting news means hundreds of thousands more so a return to “normal” might happen even sooner.