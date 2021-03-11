Dear Piers Morgan: If You Can’t Take It, Don’t Dish It

MWE/Getty/Scary Mommy

Dear Piers Morgan,

It’s clear that you are not a fan of Meghan Markle. Since she became the Duchess of Sussex, you find every opportunity to vilify her in the media for every move she makes. But it looks like the tables have turned on you, and you don’t seem to be able to take what you so generously dish out.

In The Daily Mail UK, you have written over 30 Daily Mail UK online columns focusing on Meghan. And your Twitter feed is filled with disparaging comments about her. Not to mention the many tirades you have launched into as anchor on Good Morning Britain (GMB), especially over the last week.

You have claimed multiple times that Meghan Markle is “playing the victim.” You have called her things like “The Duchess of Disingenuousness” and “Pinocchio Princess.” And you have referred to her and Harry as “god-awful royal grifters” and accused them of being “driven by large dollops of narcissism, hypocrisy and greed.”

Lots of people on here want me fired for expressing my opinion on the Pinocchio Princess. If you want to join them, there are various petitions still doing the rounds from the last few times you’ve all tried, and failed, to have me fired for saying what I think. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021

I mean, one would almost think you have some personal vendetta against Meghan Markle. And one would wonder where that came from because it hasn’t always been this ugly. But all anyone has to do is scroll through your Twitter feed or read your columns in the Daily Mail UK to track back to when the tides began to turn.

Right after Harry and Meghan’s engagement was announced, you penned a piece for the Daily Mail Uk titled, “Hearty congratulations, Harry, you picked a real keeper (even if your romance did destroy my beautiful friendship with the amazing Meghan Markle).” And, in case you forgot, you had the nerve to say, “All will be forgiven though if I get an invite to the wedding of the year.” Obviously, you didn’t get an invitation to the wedding, and for some reason, your coverage of Meghan seemed to go downhill from that point forward.

You quickly became increasingly critical and began penning columns with titles like, “Meghan Markle is a ruthless social climbing actress who has landed the role of her life and is determined to milk it for all she can – and that’s why the Palace is beginning to turn on her.” And you love recounting the story of how you and Markle became friends through messaging and emails until she “ghosted” you right after she met Prince Harry.

Since the Sussexes’ wedding, you have been one of Meghan’s loudest critics. You have reamed her for everything from being a guest editor for British Vogue to posting a baby announcement on social media. You even had the nerve to accuse her and Harry of exploiting Princess Diana’s death.

It’s at the point where you look more like an internet troll than someone with an actual career in the media. And although Meghan has never responded to your constant barrage of hate, you can’t seem to stop yourself.

But it looks like you have finally gone too far. On Monday’s episode of GMB, you accused Markle of lying about having suicidal thoughts while living at the Royal Palace. You stated, “I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.” And then, on Tuesday, you backtracked a bit but still stuck to not believing Markle.

What I said on air today with regard to mental illness and suicide.

Cc @MindCharity 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/2tIDQLBeO2 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2021

By the look on your co anchor’s face, people have had it with your nonstop attacks. And that became extremely apparent when GMB weatherman — and your co-anchor Alex Beresford — finally called you out on your shit on Wednesday’s show.

Beresford calmly and professionally told you, “I understand you don’t like Meghan Markle. You made it so clear a number of times on this program. And I understand that you have a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one, and she cut you off. She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, yet you continue to trash her.”

Predictably, you didn’t like being called out. And instead of having a civil conversation, you responded with, “OK, I’m done with this, sorry. Can’t do this,” and then marched out of the studio like a petulant child. And Beresford continued, “This is absolutely diabolical behaviour, I’m sorry but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen — 6:30 to 7:30 yesterday was incredibly hard to watch.”

But you just couldn’t stand for being called “diabolical.” Really?!?!

Sure. I just prefer not to sit there listening to colleagues call me diabolical. https://t.co/ASrypakZdu — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2021

So let me get this straight. You get to continually say disparaging and offensive things, yell and talk over your guests, and tell people to suck it up or get over it … but the moment you get a taste of your own medicine, you want to play the victim? It’s practically laughable that you seem utterly unaware of your hypocrisy. Clearly, your little ego got bruised, and you acted like a scorned bully.

It seems you fail to recognize that what your co-anchor said to you pales in comparison to the hateful vitriol you have spewed about the Duchess of Sussex. And frankly, all of this reeks of white fragility and your entitled male ego. You don’t seem to understand that you can’t consistently ream people and then play the victim when the tables turn.

Based on the more than 41,000 complaints received by broadcaster ITV, one of which came directly from Meghan Markle herself, people have had it with your antics. But instead of taking a moment to reflect or just simply shut up, you decided to double down on your actions, reiterating that you think Meghan Markle is a liar. Then on Wednesday ITV announced, “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

And I hope you are beginning to understand that karma is a bitch. You can only reap what you sow. And if you can’t take it, then don’t dish it.

Sincerely,

A biracial woman who, like Meghan Markle and everyone else, is sick of your shit